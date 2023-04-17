Clayton Cook drove his Subaru onto the sidewalk, jumped onto the hood of the car and stood up into a tangle of tree branches, indifferent to the honey bees that flew around his head.

He reached toward a clump of wriggling bees hanging from the bottom of a limb and gently scooped up a handful, placing them at the mouth of a box he was using to collect the insects as if scraping chunky peanut butter off his hand onto the plastic lip.

Most of the small bee swarm had been inside the container for close to 25 minutes already. But the queen, whose presence is necessary to secure the others, had somehow escaped the initial transfer.

Cook needed to make several attempts to ensure she and a knot of bees still clustered around her beneath the branch joined the rest of the colony inside the box — his face mere inches from hundreds of bees being drawn toward the scent of their ruler as he did so.

It was just another day for Cook, one of dozens of beekeepers (usually in protective gear) around the region who spend each spring on call to respond to bee swarms brought on by the arrival of warm, sunny weather and blossoming plants available for forage.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wjZu_h6xNgY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Where regular citizens might be alarmed by a cloud of buzzing insects suddenly settling nearby in a writhing mass, beekeepers know it represents an opportunity to replace lost hives and ensure the bees don’t settle somewhere likely to result in their destruction or costly extraction from inside a structure.

Mostly they’re trying to keep the greatest number of honey bees as alive as possible, given their role in plant pollination and food production, and several decades of declining populations linked to pesticide use, habitat loss, drought, environmental degradation and other, sometimes interrelated, causes.

“That’s critical,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, vice president of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association. “No bees. No food.”

Left alone, only about 20% to 25% of the swarms will survive, according to researchers, failing to find suitably spacious, dry and sheltered hive locations and, stocked up for only three days of travel, unable to keep the colony alive.

Others will end up sprayed with pesticide or invading someone’s attic, chimney or wall space, where they could be killed, depending which extraction specialist pulls apart whatever part of the structure is necessary to remove them and the honey and wax they’ve produced.

That’s on top of managed colony losses over winter that nationally and locally range around 40%, which some believe has been exacerbated by recent drought.

So as swarm season ramps up — usually starting around late February, though delayed this year by heavy rain and cold temperatures — Cook and other association members lend their time to collecting the seething blobs of bees when they turn up in unexpected places, sometimes chasing two or three a day at peak season, typically April.

They only have a month or six weeks of peak season to do it, said avid swam collector Roger Simpson, who donates many of the swarms he rescues to newer beekeepers.

“This is the moment when each and every one of us can help the bees find a more survivable home,” he said. “Don’t reach for a garden hose or a can of (pesticide) … Reach for your phone and call a beekeeper.”

Swarms are the way a bee colony reproduces. They occur after the days begin to lengthen and the queen bee in each colony increases her egg production, laying as many as 1,500 to 2,000 a day. With a large brood threatening to overcrowd the hive, the queen stops laying and starts losing weight in preparation for flight.

The worker bees, meanwhile, establish cells to grow new queens and feed the larva in them abundant royal jelly to prepare for the emergence of a new queen.

About half the colony — as many as 20,000 bees or so — load up on honey and leave the colony with the old queen to find a new place to settle before the first of the new queens breaks through the wax-sealed cell and takes over at the old hive.

The swarm, meanwhile, typically lands 100 to 200 yards away in a plasma-like glob from which scout bees come and go, seeking more permanent digs. They’re mostly docile, unless they run out of time or left the hive with too little food, said Ettamarie Peterson, a veteran beekeeper in Petaluma.

The cluster — with the queen staying warm inside, covered in bees clinging and crawling on top of each other — may stay for a half-hour or as long as a day, though usually less, sometimes alighting somewhere else before finding a permanent hive location or sometimes going directly to a new home.