It’s honey bee swarm season; call a beekeeper if you see one

Declining honey bee populations, low swarm survival rate make every bee swarm rescue a priority, beekeepers say.|
MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2023, 7:16AM
Clayton Cook drove his Subaru onto the sidewalk, jumped onto the hood of the car and stood up into a tangle of tree branches, indifferent to the honey bees that flew around his head.

He reached toward a clump of wriggling bees hanging from the bottom of a limb and gently scooped up a handful, placing them at the mouth of a box he was using to collect the insects as if scraping chunky peanut butter off his hand onto the plastic lip.

Most of the small bee swarm had been inside the container for close to 25 minutes already. But the queen, whose presence is necessary to secure the others, had somehow escaped the initial transfer.

Cook needed to make several attempts to ensure she and a knot of bees still clustered around her beneath the branch joined the rest of the colony inside the box — his face mere inches from hundreds of bees being drawn toward the scent of their ruler as he did so.

It was just another day for Cook, one of dozens of beekeepers (usually in protective gear) around the region who spend each spring on call to respond to bee swarms brought on by the arrival of warm, sunny weather and blossoming plants available for forage.

Where regular citizens might be alarmed by a cloud of buzzing insects suddenly settling nearby in a writhing mass, beekeepers know it represents an opportunity to replace lost hives and ensure the bees don’t settle somewhere likely to result in their destruction or costly extraction from inside a structure.

Mostly they’re trying to keep the greatest number of honey bees as alive as possible, given their role in plant pollination and food production, and several decades of declining populations linked to pesticide use, habitat loss, drought, environmental degradation and other, sometimes interrelated, causes.

“That’s critical,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, vice president of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association. “No bees. No food.”

Left alone, only about 20% to 25% of the swarms will survive, according to researchers, failing to find suitably spacious, dry and sheltered hive locations and, stocked up for only three days of travel, unable to keep the colony alive.

Others will end up sprayed with pesticide or invading someone’s attic, chimney or wall space, where they could be killed, depending which extraction specialist pulls apart whatever part of the structure is necessary to remove them and the honey and wax they’ve produced.

That’s on top of managed colony losses over winter that nationally and locally range around 40%, which some believe has been exacerbated by recent drought.

So as swarm season ramps up — usually starting around late February, though delayed this year by heavy rain and cold temperatures — Cook and other association members lend their time to collecting the seething blobs of bees when they turn up in unexpected places, sometimes chasing two or three a day at peak season, typically April.

They only have a month or six weeks of peak season to do it, said avid swam collector Roger Simpson, who donates many of the swarms he rescues to newer beekeepers.

“This is the moment when each and every one of us can help the bees find a more survivable home,” he said. “Don’t reach for a garden hose or a can of (pesticide) … Reach for your phone and call a beekeeper.”

Swarms are the way a bee colony reproduces. They occur after the days begin to lengthen and the queen bee in each colony increases her egg production, laying as many as 1,500 to 2,000 a day. With a large brood threatening to overcrowd the hive, the queen stops laying and starts losing weight in preparation for flight.

The worker bees, meanwhile, establish cells to grow new queens and feed the larva in them abundant royal jelly to prepare for the emergence of a new queen.

About half the colony — as many as 20,000 bees or so — load up on honey and leave the colony with the old queen to find a new place to settle before the first of the new queens breaks through the wax-sealed cell and takes over at the old hive.

The swarm, meanwhile, typically lands 100 to 200 yards away in a plasma-like glob from which scout bees come and go, seeking more permanent digs. They’re mostly docile, unless they run out of time or left the hive with too little food, said Ettamarie Peterson, a veteran beekeeper in Petaluma.

The cluster — with the queen staying warm inside, covered in bees clinging and crawling on top of each other — may stay for a half-hour or as long as a day, though usually less, sometimes alighting somewhere else before finding a permanent hive location or sometimes going directly to a new home.

So swarm collectors have a limited and uncertain amount of time to capture the bees, shaking or knocking them into a box scented and baited with old honeycomb and perhaps a bit of honey and pollen.

Beekeepers typically leave the box until nightfall so all the scouts have time to return before they deliver it to its next stop.

“These bees are wandering around, searching for a place to live,” said Carol Ellis, president of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association.

Lee Stahl, her daughter Rhonda Thompson and Thompson’s caregiver, Serena Rose, knew that when they saw a cloud of bees Thursday swarm across Third Street west of downtown Santa Rosa toward the house where Stahl and Thompson live on the corner of Iowa Street.

The bees landed on Rose’s car, then settled in a tree — the same tree where Cook captured a swarm last year and nearby a tree on the same corner where a larger swarm was rescued a week or two ago.

That night, a man on the street started throwing things at it and aggravating the bees, and putting them in danger, Stahl said from where she and the other women sat in the driveway Friday to watch Cook complete his rescue.

“We don’t want the bees hurt,” she said. “We wanted to get a person to take care of the bees because we’re short on them as it is.”

“We want to help as much as we can,” Thompson added. “Any kind of animal.”

Anyone who thinks they are seeing a honey bee swarm can consult the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association swarm page at sonomabees.org/report-a-swarm for information and a list of keepers to call for a rescue. Call right away, as collectors often arrive and the swarm has left or is just leaving.

Local beekeepers also are pleading for people to plant forage for honey bees and other pollinators, especially the “Fool Proof Five” — borage, lavender, salvia, rosemary and thyme. Planting at least five plants of a single species is good, as bees forage only one type of plant at a time, Ellis said.

“The best way to help bees is plant, plant, plant,” she said, “and don’t spray.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

