ON THE FRONT LINES, Southern Ukraine — They have NATO equipment and Western training. Some have English-speaking commanders, unusual in the Ukrainian military, and even an American-accented, evangelical chaplain.

“I am never tired, I’m in the Ukrainian marines,” joked Oleksandr, 28, a battalion commander of the 37th Marine Brigade. Sitting down in the shade outside a cottage near the front line, he was determinedly positive. “I think it’s going well.”

Over the past several months, nine Ukrainian brigades, 36,000 troops in all, have received four to six weeks of training in combined arms combat, a synchronized way of fighting that some thought would enable them to spearhead another rout of the Russian military, as in Kharkiv last year.

But some brigades suffered heavy losses in the initial stages of this summer’s counteroffensive, struggling to advance against the formidable Russian defenses. At least one new brigade was so badly debilitated from casualties that it was withdrawn from the battlefield to rebuild.

Most of the fighting has been hidden from the view of the news media since the start of operations in early June. But reporters from The New York Times were permitted to visit several marine brigades — two of them newly formed brigades — that are operating on one part of the southern front to hear from the troops themselves about their role in the counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s new brigades, trained and equipped according to NATO standards, have a different look and feel from many other Ukrainian units. These marines now carry American M4 assault rifles and drive Humvees, which they repainted, changing the desert brown of the vehicles so often seen in Afghanistan and Iraq to a deep green for better cover in Ukraine’s lush countryside.

Members of the Ukrainian 37th Marine Brigade near the southern front line in Ukraine, on July 30, 2023. Journalists from The Times spent two weeks with troops from brigades trained and supplied by NATO to get their take on how, and where, the counteroffensive is going. (Diego Ibarra Sánchez/The New York Times)

“I did not expect we would switch to NATO weapons so soon,” said Ukrop, 23, a company commander in the 38th Marine Brigade who, like all the marines interviewed for this article, gave only first names or call signs, in keeping with military protocol. He watched as men from his unit loaded two laser-guided rockets into a launcher on the back of a Humvee for a firing mission. “It’s a great new system and we have new vehicles too,” he added.

The new brigades are made up of recruits, fresh from basic training after they were called up or volunteered to join the military this year. Their commanders are mostly experienced fighters, and some, like Oleksandr, a lieutenant colonel, who has completed officer training in the United States, are career officers.

They all have a strong sense of urgency — “We have to do this fast,” one said — but they also warned that the fight would be long and hard.

“A lot of people thought it would be very fast and in the autumn we would be in Crimea,” said Oleksandr, the battalion commander. “But every meter of the tree line is very difficult.”

“It’s not a sprint,” he added. “It’s a marathon.”

The Ukrainian military does not release numbers of dead and wounded, but Oleksandr acknowledged that his brigade had taken heavy casualties in the first days of the counteroffensive in June, when his troops ran into minefields and came under an onslaught of Russian artillery and airstrikes. He did not dwell on the fighting, but he said that for many of his troops it was their first time in battle and a brutal introduction.

“I lost a lot,” he said, “and some of the new guys are mentally broken.” As for the destruction of tanks and armored vehicles, he shrugged it off as a normal consequence of war.

The Ukrainian 37th Marine Brigade fires toward Russian positions near the southern front line in Ukraine, on July 30, 2023.

Those heavy early losses led to public recriminations in Ukraine, most notably from a popular soldier and blogger, Valerii Markus, who wrote a Facebook post accusing his superior officers of incompetence and of a careless disregard for the morale of the soldiers.

Ukraine’s top commander, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, also spoke out, chiding NATO allies for expecting Ukraine to succeed in an operation without air superiority, something that they would never have contemplated attempting themselves.