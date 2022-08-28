It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now

If you've been wondering if the neighbor left the grill smoking, you're not alone: It's hazier than usual in the Bay Area this weekend.

That smoke is coming all the way from southern Oregon, where the Rum Creek Fire is burning west of Grants Pass. The wildfire was sparked by lightning on August 17 and has burned over 8,400 acres.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an "air quality advisory" for Sunday due to the wildfire smoke. Luckily, air pollutants aren't expected to surpass health standards, although "smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present," the BAAQMD said in a statement.

AirNow's air quality map shows most of the Bay Area in the "moderate" range, with conditions better in San Francisco, along the coast and down the peninsula. "Unhealthy" readings are popping up further north in the Mendocino area due to its proximity to the Rum Creek Fire.

"If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure," BAAQMD said. "If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside."

You can check on air quality readings from the BAAQMD here.