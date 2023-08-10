The Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival will return in 2024 — barring any catastrophic events or things beyond control — for the first time in four years, organizers said.

A beloved Santa Rosa tradition, the Rose Parade is a celebration of the things that make up the town: students, families, farming, agriculture and businesses, according to Santa Rosa City Council member Chris Rogers.

“It's an opportunity for us as a community to just be together and to celebrate with one another,” he said.

The parade has not been held since 2019 — its 125th year — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was not known if or when it would return. But thanks to a coalition of organizations, as well as long-time organizers, it’s expected to return next May.

While many details are being discussed, one has been confirmed thus far: The parade route will be shorter, about a half mile, said Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. (The parade in 2019 was closer to a mile.)

Rogers, secretary of the parade’s organizing committee, said the route is not finalized but the event will be “more Courthouse Square-centric” than in the past.

Though, “do plan for a huge crowd,” he added.

Rumble said he is confident everyone will be able to find a place to watch the parade. “I think that, you know, a mile-long parade is plenty of space for people to find a comfortable spot.”

But there’s much to get done between now and next year’s event. Raising capital is at the top of the to-do list.

“I think it's all possible, and with this (organizing) committee — because the committee is a real community partnership — I have every expectation that we'll be able to manage it,” he said.

The 2019 festival cost about $80,000 to $90,000, Rumble said. He predicts a similar cost for the parade’s 2024 iteration, though he said he expects costs for some things will have increased.

While the coffers are at near zero, Rumble is unfazed.

“Everybody has their eyes wide open. We know it's gonna take a lot of work,” he said. “But I think everybody in the room is confident that we'll be able to do it.”

The organizing committee is comprised of the nonprofit that formerly ran the festival, LBR Parade and Festival, along with the city, chamber and downtown association, said Rumble, as well as a few community volunteers.

Rogers said the conversations to bring the Rose Parade downtown started in January.

“We really felt a strong responsibility to the community to give it a shot and make sure that we bring it next year,” he said.

More volunteers will be needed but the call will go out when Rumble said they can take them on “in a meaningful way.”

Details are still very much to be determined, he said. The festival dates won’t be announced until September.

Ideas for a theme currently are being solicited from the public by the downtown business association.

“Conversations about the 2024 Rose Parade are underway, and we want your help with theme ideas! Send us your parade theme thoughts through the survey linked in our bio. Stay tuned for more details to come!” the organization said on its Instagram account last week.

Theme ideas can be entered at pdne.ws/47pfkx5, by emailing info@santarosachamber.com or calling the chamber at 707-545-1414. Submissions are due Aug. 16.

“We really do look at this as the community's parade and want people to participate,” Rogers said, “that means everything from coming to watch the parade, to marching in the parade, to volunteering — whatever people's level of involvement that they choose to have.”

He said he’s looking forward to the showcasing Santa Rosa and celebrating the spirit of the town.

