Monday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, and not in prison for the conviction of a felony. Residents who have recently moved or changed their name should re-register.

The fastest way to register is online at registertovote.ca.gov. Online registrations must be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In addition, postage-paid paper forms are available at many public and government offices including city halls, post offices and the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Paper forms that are returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 24, while forms returned in person must be dropped off at the Registrar of Voters Office’s 24/7 drive-thru drop box by 11:59 p.m., also on Oct. 24.

For more information about voter registration and other election matters, visit the Registrar of Voters website at socovotes.com, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org or come to the Registrar of Voters Office in person.

Residents who miss the Oct. 24 deadline still have the option to conditionally register and vote in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at any vote center through Election Day.

For vote center locations and the dates and hours of operation, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.