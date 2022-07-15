Subscribe

Ivana Trump’s death is ruled accidental

ED SHANAHAN
NEW YORK TIMES
July 15, 2022, 4:19PM
Updated 56 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of the former president, died accidentally of blunt impact injuries to her torso, according to New York City’s chief medical examiner.

The office, which announced the determination in a Friday afternoon news release, said it would have no further comment on the 73-year-old’s death.

On Thursday, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter had said that police were investigating whether she had fallen down the stairs. One of the officials said that there was no sign of forced entry at her Upper East Side home.

Trump, who was the mother of three children with Donald Trump, divorced him in 1990 after jointly reigning over the city’s tabloid culture, and it was she who nicknamed him “The Donald.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette