Ivana Trump’s death is ruled accidental

NEW YORK — Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of the former president, died accidentally of blunt impact injuries to her torso, according to New York City’s chief medical examiner.

The office, which announced the determination in a Friday afternoon news release, said it would have no further comment on the 73-year-old’s death.

On Thursday, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter had said that police were investigating whether she had fallen down the stairs. One of the officials said that there was no sign of forced entry at her Upper East Side home.

Trump, who was the mother of three children with Donald Trump, divorced him in 1990 after jointly reigning over the city’s tabloid culture, and it was she who nicknamed him “The Donald.”