Ivanka Trump in talks with Jan. 6 panel about being interviewed

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter who served as one of his senior advisers, is in talks with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol about the possibility of sitting for an interview with the panel, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

It was not immediately clear whether the negotiations, which aides described as preliminary, would result in Ivanka Trump providing substantive information to the inquiry or whether they were simply a stalling tactic, as some committee aides fear. But it was the latest example of the panel trying to reach into the former president’s inner circle to ascertain what he was doing and saying as rioters stormed the Capitol in his name.

Ivanka Trump was one of several aides who tried and failed to persuade Donald Trump to call off the violence that ultimately injured more than 150 police officers and sent lawmakers and the vice president, Mike Pence, fleeing for their lives.

Ivanka Trump’s lawyers have been in talks with the committee since January, when the panel sent her a letter requesting that she give voluntary testimony, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

She has yet to agree on a date when she might talk with the committee’s investigators, and the panel has made no threat of an imminent subpoena, the people familiar with the discussions said. Those close to Trump said she had no intention of going down the road taken by her father’s ally Steve Bannon, who refused to cooperate with the committee and then was indicted on contempt of Congress charges.

“Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokesperson for her confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Donald Trump has not requested that his daughter defy the committee’s requests as he has done with his other former top aides. And Ivanka Trump would be unlikely to take any step that Donald Trump did not know about and approve of, people familiar with her thinking said.

Ivanka Trump’s private discussions with the committee come as lawyers for the panel are also in talks with another potentially key witness: Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.