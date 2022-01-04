James Gore selected as chair of Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

Tensions left simmering between supervisors following Sonoma County’s redistricting decision in December boiled up again Tuesday as the Board of Supervisors voted in its new chair and vice chair for 2022.

The board unanimously selected Supervisor James Gore as chair, Supervisor Chris Coursey as vice-chair for a consecutive year, and Supervisor David Rabbitt as chair pro-tem.

The had not been the lineup expected at the end of last year.

Coursey was next in the rotation to take over as chair from Lynda Hopkins but withdrew from consideration, voicing his desire Tuesday to “turn down the temperature” on the board — a reference to a dispute that escalated last year mostly between himself and Hopkins amid the county’s heated redistricting process.

On Tuesday, both Gore and Rabbitt threw their names into the ring for nomination to chair, citing their desire to step up and help the county as it continues to grapple with the pandemic and recovery from multiple disasters in recent years.

“My goal is the same as Supervisor Rabbitt’s,” Gore said, citing Rabbitt’s interest in being chair and his call for stable leadership for county employees and constituents. “It’s stability, it’s healing.

The lingering tension among board members, however, resurfaced amid the leadership discussion.

Hopkins accused Coursey of violating the Brown Act, California’s “sunshine law” for local government, because he discussed his decision not to pursue the chair post with Gore in December and also sent Hopkins a text on Dec. 13 notifying her that he asked Gore to switch places in the rotation for chair.

“We owe it to the public to have this conversation in public,” Hopkins said, later adding, “This discussion should reflect an attempt to meet the spirit of the Brown Act and cure the violations that occurred prior to this meeting.”

Coursey in turn acknowledged that he made a mistake texting Hopkins after speaking with Gore — a type of “serial communication” about county business forbidden under the Brown Act.

Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor and longtime columnist and reporter with The Press Democrat, said he realized his error after sending the text.

“We need to do this in public, we need to have a chair, we need to make a decision as a group,” Coursey said. “Respectfully, I don’t think the decision gets made as a conversation in the hall between two supervisors.”

Coursey in December had questioned the board’s use of a closed-door meeting to discuss redistricting during a closed session meeting on Nov. 19, and calling the “threat of litigation” pretense cited for the session “flawed” and "bogus.“

The accusation that the board violated the Brown Act did not sit well with Coursey’s colleagues, who stood by the reasons for the confidential meeting as valid. County documents provided at the request of The Press Democrat in December, showed that talk of west county residents pooling money to hire a lawyer, angry social media posts and emails alleging gerrymandering formed the basis for the private meeting.

However, the documents released by the county do not contain an explicit threat of litigation.

Supervisor Susan Gorin on Tuesday thanked Coursey for his consideration of the chair post and seconded his nomination of Gore for chair because he was next in line after Coursey.

“Supervisor Gore does serve as the pro-tem now, so I air on the side of succession,” Gorin said.

Check back for updates on this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.