Jan. 6 panel reveals evidence Trump directly involved in plan to put forward fake electors

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump was directly involved in a scheme to put forward slates of false pro-Trump electors in states won by Joe Biden, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol revealed Tuesday during a hearing delving into Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials to help him invalidate his defeat.

The committee played deposition video from Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, who testified that Trump had personally called her about helping further the scheme. Trump put conservative lawyer John Eastman on the phone with McDaniel “to talk about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather these contingent electors,” she testified.

The revelation came during the fourth of the panel’s hearings this month, in which Republican officials from Arizona and Georgia testified that Trump clung to claims of election fraud that he knew — or should have known — were false, relentlessly pressured them to embrace the lies and overturn the election results, and knowingly put them at risk when they refused to go along.

Among the findings the committee revealed Tuesday:

Rusty Bowers, the Republican speaker of Arizona’s House of Representatives, recounted how he resisted intensive pressure by Trump and his lieutenants to overturn Trump’s loss in the state.

“I didn’t want to be used as a pawn,” Bowers testified, explaining why he refused to call a hearing to examine the possibility of removing electors for Biden and replacing them with electors for Trump. He told the panel that he had refused two entreaties from Trump and several more from his legal advisers, who said repeatedly that they had evidence of fraud sufficient to reverse the election outcome but never produced any.

“You are asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath,” Bowers said.

The committee emphasized that Trump and his top lawyers knew they did not have evidence of widespread election fraud. Bowers testified that one of those lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, admitted as much. “We’ve got lots of theories. We just don’t have the evidence,” Bowers recalled Giuliani saying.

He said that at another point, Eastman, another outside lawyer instrumental in the plan to submit fake electors for Trump, responded to Bowers questioning how he could legally participate in the scheme by saying, “Just do it and let the courts work it out.”

Trump and his allies did not care that election workers were facing death threats because of the campaign’s false claims of fraud, the committee said. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and the vice chair of the committee, played video of Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia election official who also testified in person, warning about the threats election workers were facing.

Bowers testified that a man affiliated with the Three Percenters militia group, carrying a gun, had threatened his neighbor.

“Donald Trump didn’t care about the threats of violence,” Cheney said. “He did not condemn them. He made no effort to stop them. He went forward with his fake allegations anyway.”

The committee brought home how Trump and his allies unleashed severe harassment on election workers and their families. Shaye Moss, an election worker in Georgia, testified about what happened to her after Giuliani falsely accused her and her mother of passing around USB drives like “vials of heroin and cocaine” and meddling with votes in Georgia. In truth, Moss’ mother had passed her a ginger mint, she testified.

“It turned my life upside down,” Moss said of the lies, which led to threats against her, her mother and her septuagenarian grandmother, who at one point called her in a panic saying people had come to her home to make a “citizens’ arrest.”

Trump’s lawyers were deeply involved in his scheme to stay in power. The panel played a montage of Trump’s lawyers, including Giuliani, Eastman and Cleta Mitchell, as they worked to overturn the election. Giuliani held hearings and made calls to Republican lawmakers around the country. The scheme to use fake electors is the subject of a Justice Department investigation.

The Republican National Committee helped the Trump campaign arrange the slates of fake electors, the committee showed. Trump lawyer Justin Clark said in a deposition video that he had told Kenneth Chesebro, a fellow Trump lawyer, “I don’t think this is the right thing to do.”

Bowers said Giuliani tried to use party loyalty as an argument for overturning the election in Arizona. “Aren’t we all Republicans here?” Bowers said Giuliani told him.

In another revelation implicating Republican members of Congress, the committee showed texts that an aide to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had sent to an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence. The texts indicated that Johnson wanted to hand-deliver a slate of fake electors from Wisconsin to Pence on Jan. 6. Pence’s aide responded, “Do not give that to him.”

Cheney called out the more than 30 witnesses who have refused to cooperate with the committee’s investigation, including several who have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. She then challenged Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House counsel, to testify.

“Our committee is certain that Donald Trump does not want Cipollone to testify here,” she said. “But we think the American people deserve to hear from Cipollone personally. He should appear before this committee, and we are working to secure his testimony.”