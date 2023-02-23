Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by the special counsel to testify before a federal grand jury about Trump’s efforts to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election and his role in a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The decision by the special counsel, Jack Smith, to subpoena Ivanka Trump and Kushner underscores how deeply into the former president’s inner circle Smith is reaching, and is the latest sign that no potential high-level witness is off limits.

The disclosure about the subpoena comes two weeks after it was revealed that Smith had subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury. Pence plans to fight the subpoena.

It is unclear whether Donald Trump will seek to block his daughter and son-in-law from testifying on the grounds of executive privilege, as he has tried with some other witnesses. Both of them served as White House officials in the Trump administration. Donald Trump declined to try to stop them from testifying before the House special committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack and what led to it.

An aide to Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not respond to a request for comment. Josh Stueve, a spokesperson for Smith, declined to comment. Aides to Donald Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Ivanka Trump was in the Oval Office on Jan. 6 as her father placed a late-morning call to Pence to pressure him to block or delay congressional certification of the Electoral College results documenting Joe Biden’s victory. As president of the Senate, Pence, who rejected Trump’s demands, was to serve in a ceremonial role overseeing the process that day.

Ivanka Trump also accompanied her father to the rally of his supporters at the Ellipse near the White House. Hundreds of his supporters moved from there to the Capitol, where they attacked the building, some chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” for his refusal to do what Donald Trump wished.

Kushner returned from the Middle East that day, ultimately going to the White House after the pro-Trump mob had been rioting for hours. Both he and his wife were involved in efforts to get Donald Trump to tell the rioters to go home, and then to commit to a peaceful transfer of power to Biden.