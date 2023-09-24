Jason Momoa brings his premium vodka to the Bay Area

Drink in the image.

Jason Momoa emerges from the snow-fed springs and shakes the water off his chiseled torso and magnificent mane.

Is this the first trailer for “Aquaman 2,” due in theaters Dec. 20?

Could double as that, but no. This is footage promoting Meili Vodka, one of Momoa’s side hustles.

The actor has joined the ranks of celebrities with their own branded spirits — in this case, eschewing the crowded tequila field in hopes of making a case for high-end vodka.

Momoa created and co-founded Meili Vodka, a spirit distilled in Montana using grain grown there and water sourced there, with friend and business partner Blaine Halvorson, an LA-based cult-favorite clothing designer who grew up in Big Sky Country.

Now he’s introducing the vodka to the West Coast. After drawing huge crowds in SoCal this week, Momoa was in the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday for meet-and-greets and bottle signings with fans (aka would-be customers).

The actor made stops at a Nob Hill Foods in Redwood City, Lucky in San Jose on Friday. On Saturday, he was at a Safeway in Danville and Whole Foods in Oakland.

“Seven years ago, we embarked on the journey to create Meili together,” Momoa writes on the website, “to not only tell our story but to bring others along with us; to craft the best vodka on the planet — from spirit to bottle.”

Meili (pronounced MAY-lee) retails for $24.99. Although the website says it’s “designed to be enjoyed neat” — as in sipped by itself — promoters say it works well in cocktails.

Details: www.meilivodka.com.