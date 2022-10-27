Wearing a red sports jacket, pressed white shirt and dark tie, jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker was escorted onto the hallowed stage of New York’s Apollo Theater.

It was “Showtime at the Apollo,” and Whitaker embraced host Steve Harvey, saying “I’m so honored to meet you.”

“I can’t tell you,” Harvey said, “how much this dude reminds me of Stevie (Wonder), just his whole mannerisms, the way he is.”

Like Wonder, Whitaker was born blind and wears dark glasses.

Also like Wonder, Whitaker is astoundingly talented and hasn’t let his lack of sight keep him from a wildly successful musical career.

He and his Matthew Whitaker Quintet will perform at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center on Saturday. It will be Whitaker’s debut at the venue.

Whitaker, who is 21 and in his final year of studying music at The Juilliard School in New York, was just 15 when he took the stage that night at the Apollo in 2016.

He sat down at a piano and whipped into a two-minute interpretation of Wonder’s “I Wish” with such confidence, originality and exuberance he got a standing ovation.

After the performance, Harvey jumped up and down with the virtuoso pianist and repeatedly shouted over the cheering audience, “Matthew ‘Stevie Wonder’ Whitaker!”

Whitaker was born in 2001, nearly four months before his due date. He weighed just 1 pound, 11 ounces.

“I remember holding him in the palm of my hand,” Matthew’s father, Moses Whitaker, tearfully said on the “Today Show,” “and I remember the doctors telling us that there’s less than a 50% chance that your son is gonna make it.”

In his first two years, Matthew endured 11 eye surgeries. None gave him vision.

He grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. His love of music is one of his earliest memories.

Whitaker was just 3 years old when his grandfather gave him a small Yamaha keyboard. He felt at home as soon as his fingers touched the keys.

He’d heard “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and other kids songs and was able to play them from memory.

“I totally remember learning my first notes on the piano,” he said in a phone interview in late September.

His family loved music, but Matthew was the only one who played, he said. When he was 9, he learned to play the Hammond B3 organ.

Though he was born in this millennium, he’s already played at storied venues such as Lincoln Center, Jazz Fest in New Orleans, San Francisco’s Jazz Center and Carnegie Hall.

He often performs without shoes so he can feel the pedals. He turns his head toward the audience so he can absorb the energy of his fans.

“I’ve been blessed with a gift. And I’m grateful that I’m able to share that gift with others,” he said.

Asked how he feels about the comparisons to Stevie Wonder, Whitaker said, “It’s an honor, but there’s only one Stevie Wonder.”

When Whitaker’s parents realized their son had an uncanny musical ability, they approached Dalia Sakas, a classically trained concert pianist and musical director at a New York City school for the visually impaired.

Matthew was just 5 years old then. She’s been his teacher ever since.

A few years ago, Charles Limb, a neuroscientist, became intrigued by Whitaker’s talents and asked his family for permission to study his brain.

Initially they were skeptical, but after Limb explained the procedures, they consented.

Whitaker brought a small keyboard to UCSF Medical Center and played while doctors performed MRI scans of his brain.

They found that when Whitaker plays or listens to music, “his entire brain is stimulated,” Limb said on “60 Minutes.”

Limb believes that Whitaker is “rewiring” his cerebral cortex, the part of the brain typically used for vision, and employing it to help him hear and recall music.

Whitaker, who is very polite and humble, acknowledged he can “arrange (music) like crazy.”

But when dealing with songs most people know, he tends to “stick to the script,” which allows the audience to get more involved.

Asked what he believes is the key to successful improvisation, he said, “Listening. Listening to other artists that you admire, taking ideas from them.”

Yet Whitaker finds a way to make the music his own.

“It’s just doing your own thing,” he said, “and putting it into your own style.”

Among the artists who have influenced him are jazz musicians Oscar Peterson, Roy Haynes and Art Blakey.

New Orleans bandleader Jon Batiste often performs with Whitaker and has called him “one of the greatest.”

Though he can hear any piece of music and then play it from memory, Whitaker has learned to read music, too.

Using Braille enables him to “make sure what I’m hearing is the right thing,” he said.

“I played ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ with the Aspen Chamber Symphony. I learned it by ear, but I also had the Braille music on hand, just in case.”

While reading music can help confirm what he’s hearing, Whitaker can find it “tedious” because when he’s reading with one hand, he only has the other hand to play with rather than two.

In essence, he has to learn the right hand’s part, then the left hand’s part.

Asked what he hopes to do after graduating from Juilliard, Whitaker said he wants “to get into more producing, engineering and mixing.”

He’s already done some film scoring, “which has been really fun,” and he wants to do more of that work.

His years at Juilliard have been “a great learning experience,” he said, then added with his characteristic optimism, “I just can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark” and writes about travel and the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.