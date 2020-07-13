'Jeff Davis' scrubbed from Sierra peak near Lake Tahoe

A Lake Tahoe-area mountain with a distinctive outcrop jutting from its summit will no longer honor the president of the Confederacy.

On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved a new name for Jeff Davis Peak. The mountain will now be called Da-ek Dow Go-et Mountain, a name proposed by the Hung-A-Lel-Ti Woodfords Washoe Tribe. It translates to "saddle between points."

A proposal to restore the name of the rock formation — a volcanic plug that stands in stark contrast to the typical geology of the Mokelumne Wilderness — was also accepted by the board. It will again be known as Sentinel Rock, the name that appears on an 1883 survey map.

Confederate sympathizers who settled nearby Summit City, a mining town that no longer exists, are believed to have named the mountain after Jefferson Davis, the slave-owning leader of the South during the Civil War. Davis never set foot in California and opposed its entry into the Union as a free state.

Anthony Oertel, a San Rafael insurance salesman and history buff, began the drive to rename Jeff Davis Peak in 2017.

The name changes received the support of the Alpine County Board of Supervisors, the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names and the U.S. Forest Service. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also backed removing the Jeff Davis name.

Chairman Irvin Jim Jr., of the Woodfords Community (Washoe Tribe) requested that Jeff Davis Creek, a stream near the mountain, be renamed Da-ek Dow Go-et Wa Tah, according to an email from BGN staff researcher Jennifer Runyon to Oertel. “Wa Tah” is Washoe for “water.”

The board will consult with the Forest Service and the CACGN to see if either have any objections to the proposed name for the creek. The proposal will be presented for a decision later this year, Runyon said.

Da-ek Dow Go-et Mountain and Sentinel Rock have been recorded in the BGN’s Geographic Names Information System, available and searchable online at https://usgs.gov/geonames/domestic-names. However, the updates may not show up on printed maps immediately.

Mike Moffitt is an SFGATE Reporter. Email: moffitt@sfgate.com. Twitter: @Mike_at_SFGate