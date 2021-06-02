Jeff Kolin returns to Santa Rosa City Hall as interim city manager

Jeff Kolin, who led Santa Rosa City Hall as the top administrator from 2000 to 2009, has returned from retirement to serve as interim city manager for a six-month period, with likely challenges ranging from drought to labor negotiations and an extremely dangerous wildfire season.

Kolin, 68, who was city manager most recently in Beverly Hills and has served in government roles for more than 35 years, agreed to step in as the city council searches for a permanent successor to Sean McGlynn, who recently departed for Southern California after seven years as city manager.

“We wanted to bring in … somebody who knew the system and had done the job before and could keep the trains running while we did a much more exhaustive search,“ said Mayor Chris Rogers.

Santa Rosa City Council selected Kolin to serve amid a nationwide search for a city manager they expect could last as long as six months. Kolin, who returned to Santa Rosa in 2015 with his wife, Patty, after five years leading city government in Beverly Hills, will not be a candidate for the permanent position, he said Tuesday in an interview.

He was selected after two days of interviews with a field of candidates, Rogers said, declining to say how large that group was. Kolin will receive McGlynn’s base hourly pay, which amounted to $245,000 a year.

Kolin’s second stint at Santa Rosa City Hall comes as Sonoma County is in the midst of a severe drought and at the precipice of another combustible wildfire season. The city has begun asking for voluntary 20% cuts in water use while county and state regulators ramp up wider mandatory orders. More actions are likely to be necessary with any drought relief at least half a year away.

The city also is grappling with chronic budget issues, a contentious debate over policing sparked by the Santa Rosa Police Department’s troubled response to protests last summer and a homelessness crisis defined by cyclical sweeps of encampments.

“It’s going to be really challenging,” Councilman Jack Tibbetts said of the coming six months.

The city manager oversees a 1,250-person workforce, with day-to-day responsibility over an annual budget of about $437 million.

Negotiations are underway with labor unions representing 12 units of the city’s workforce, as well as three units that do not have union representation, according to city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens.

Kolin, who started Tuesday, is prepared to guide the city through those rough waters until a permanent hire can be made, he said. Prior to his work in Santa Rosa, he was city manager in Pittsburg and deputy city manager in Santa Clarita.

“You want to make sure you build a relationship with the mayor and the city council,” he said, and “that you clearly understand what their priorities are for the next six months and that you’re not just a caretaker but you move forward those priorities.”

In the meantime, Rogers promised a transparent search for a permanent city manager that would include public input on what was most desired in the next top administrator. The council is in the midst of negotiations with a consulting company to manage a nationwide hiring hunt.

Kolin’s interim appointment also signals to city staff and community members who may be considering the position that no preordained path is chosen, Tibbetts said.

He hoped to select a new city manager from the community. “I don’t think its helpful when we hire these roving city managers who are trying to go from big city to bigger city,” he said, adding that he wanted somebody who was “going to be part of this city for the next 10 years.”

Rogers was undecided on where the city should look for McGlynn’s permanent replacement, and said he looked forward to the coming discussion.

“We’re going to have to weigh having a city manager that knows the community versus going outside and getting candidates who have a different perspective,” he said.

