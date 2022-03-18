Jeff Zients to leave as Biden’s COVID-19 czar and be replaced by Ashish Jha

WASHINGTON — Jeffrey D. Zients, an entrepreneur and management consultant who steered President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response through successive pandemic waves and the largest vaccination campaign in American history, plans to leave the White House in April to return to private life, Biden said in a statement.

Zients will be replaced as the White House coronavirus coordinator by Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a practicing internist who has urged an aggressive approach to the pandemic in frequent television appearances. Jha will coordinate the government’s COVID-19 response from inside the White House, officials said.

Biden called Zients “a man of service” and praised his work to “build the infrastructure we needed to deliver vaccines, tests, treatment and masks to hundreds of millions of Americans.”

For the past 14 months, Zients has presided over a tumultuous and challenging stretch of the pandemic. Two highly infectious coronavirus variants, delta and omicron, caught the White House off guard. The public was often confused by conflicting messages. And the vaccination campaign, while largely hailed as a success, ran into far more resistance than the president anticipated when he took office. As Zients prepares to depart, the nation’s death toll from the pandemic is about to surpass 1 million.

Now, with three-quarters of Americans having received at least one dose of a vaccine, officials said the federal response would become more of a long-term public health effort and less of a moment-by-moment crisis requiring rapid government action. If new variants of the virus spread, they said, Jha would be able to draw upon the tools his predecessor put in place during the past 14 months.

Officials said his background as a medical doctor makes him the right choice as the virus becomes more an endemic part of the country’s health challenges. In 2014, Jha was a co-chair of an international commission on the global response to the Ebola outbreak. And he has argued that agencies like the World Health Organization are critical in dealing with diseases like Ebola and Zika.

Public health experts praised the selection. Dr. Rick Bright, chief executive officer of the Pandemic Prevention Institute, a project of the Rockefeller Foundation, said Jha’s skills as a communicator would “enable us to transition smoothly.”

In his statement thanking the president, Jha addressed the public directly. “To the American people, I promise I will be straightforward and clear in sharing what we know, in explaining what we don’t know and how we will learn more, and what the future will ask of all of us,” he said.

Zients, 55, became one of the unlikely faces of the Biden administration’s response to the deadly virus, a somber-sounding businessman presiding over weekly updates with public health officials that were streamed live on the White House website. He had committed to working in the West Wing for a limited time as Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, and extended his stay several times at the president’s request, officials said.

Zients’ deputy, Natalie Quillian, will also depart in April.

Zients’ decision comes as the United States is easing out of pandemic crisis mode for now but is still not out of danger. While cases are on a downward trajectory in much of the country, they are rising in parts of Europe and Asia. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s top medical adviser for the pandemic, said in an interview Wednesday that they are likely to eventually rise here as well.

Addressing them will now be Jha’s responsibility.

At the weekly briefings, Zients was joined by Fauci; Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and sometimes Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the surgeon general.

But behind the scenes, he is a logistics man who manages a vast operation that has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars. He has spent much of his time in sometimes intense meetings with drug and insurance company executives, governors, and state and local health officials.

Recently, he helped orchestrate the delivery of nearly 400 million N95 masks to Americans, free of charge. And officials said his discussions with Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant, helped shave months off the development of the company’s antiviral pill; the government has committed to buying 20 million doses.

When transportation became a barrier to vaccination, Zients persuaded the chief executives of Uber and Lyft to offer free rides, said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who advised the White House on racial equity issues. When lack of child care and vacation leave became obstacles, he persuaded day care centers to offer free care and companies to offer free time off.