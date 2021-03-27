Jenner beach killings focus of ’People Magazine Investigates’ episode

The Jenner beach killings, a case that baffled local investigators for 13 years before it was solved, is the focus of a new “People Magazine Investigates” episode.

The “Jenner Beach Murders” episode revisits Sonoma County detectives’ attempts to solve the case despite a lack of evidence, People.com reported. Besides airing Monday at 7 p.m. PST on Investigation Discovery, the episode also will be available to stream on discovery+.

Ohio natives Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and Jason Allen, 26, were camping at Fish Head Beach near Jenner in August 2004 when they were shot and killed while laying in their sleeping bags. The couple, who worked as Christian camp counselors in Northern California, were planning to get married later that year.

An episode clip released Friday shows Cutshall’s mother, Kathy, looking back on the moment she realized the couple was missing.

“Monday morning, we got a call from the camp, and it was one of the guys who worked in the office,” she said. “He said, ’Do you know where Lindsay and Jason are?’ I said, ’They’re with you.’ He goes, ’No, they didn’t come back.’ ... I just knew something’s not right.”

A few days after the couple was killed, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter team was rescuing a stranded hiker and saw the couple’s bodies in the sand.

Although Shaun Michael Gallon of Forestville was a longtime suspect in the case, he wouldn’t confess to the crimes until he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murdering his brother, Shamus.

Gallon, who is serving multiple life sentences, was known for erratic behavior and killing animals. In a 2017 confession, he told Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives that he snapped.

“I was like ‘Oh my god, I’m just going to start killing people,’” he said.