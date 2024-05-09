A body discovered nearly 60 years ago near Jenner has been identified and investigators are looking for information to determine who she was and how she died.

Lillian Marie Cardenas was identified as the woman whose body was discovered Feb. 3, 1967 at the bottom of a “steep cliff” off Highway 1, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

She died from multiple fractures to her skull and ribs and investigators are trying to understand how Cardenas died.

According to a Press Democrat story from Feb. 5, 1967, a hiker from Berkeley found her body at the bottom of a 500-foot cliff six miles north of Jenner.

She was 50 feet above sea level but investigators at the time said she could have ended up there due to large waves at high tide.

She was decomposed and mummified, which officials in 1967 said was an indication she had been dead for months.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies spent three hours removing her during a foggy day. She wore a blouse with light-colored woolen capri pants but was barefoot.

Her identity remained a mystery at the time and she was buried at an area cemetery as Jane Doe.

Investigators exhumed her body in 2009.

Mark Griffin, a San Francisco State University anthropology professor, found she was between the ages of 40 and 46 and a homicide victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The department did not say how he had reached that conclusion.

A DNA analysis in early 2023 identified her as Cardenas, the department announced Wednesday. She was born in 1928 and her last known residence was in San Francisco.

“Her surviving family had been estranged from her prior to her death,” the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Investigators want anyone with information on Cardenas to dial 707-565-2727 or email officials at sheriff-coldcase@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi