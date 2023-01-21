The Press Democrat has hired reporter Jennifer Sawhney to join our team covering Sonoma County’s multicultural Latino community.

Sawhney, a fully bilingual and multicultural journalist who grew up in Sonoma County, started in her new role this week.

In addition to covering local Hispanic communities, she’ll also cover the city of Healdsburg.

Sawhney, 31, who grew up in Petaluma — in a household speaking English and Spanish — holds a master’s degree in mass communication and journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in global studies from UCLA.

She knows the region’s Latino communities well and has reported on them before. In 2021, she worked as an intern for La Prensa Sonoma, the Spanish-language newspaper of Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.

Her work ranged from interviews with Spanish-speaking immigrants to stories about fully assimilated, English-speaking Hispanics. She reported on the impact of spiraling inflation on immigrant-owned businesses and filed a long, feature profile on the life of a Latina fashion model from Santa Rosa who moved to Los Angeles in her quest to achieve her Hollywood dreams.

She enriched her journalism training at ASU’s Cronkite School of Journalism, where in March 2022 she and some of her classmates traveled to Tapachula, to report on the migrant crisis in that southern Mexican city — where her language skills and knowledge of Mexico and Latin America came into play.

In 2022, Sawhney worked as a business reporting intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where she covered a mix of daily stories, breaking news and enterprise reporting, including two front-page pieces. One of her favorite stories there was about a Chicana sneaker designer and entrepreneur who is popular on Instagram.

“I saw her story as an opportunity to connect with a younger, Latino population that had been underserved by the paper,” Sawhney told Richard Green, The Press Democrat’s executive editor and chief content officer at Sonoma Media Investments.

Green reiterated his commitment to recruit and hire gifted journalists from diverse backgrounds.

“Jennifer will be a tremendous asset to all of us as we continue to do our best to reflect the Sonoma County communities and readers we serve,” Green said. “Jennifer will spearhead our coverage of the Sonoma County Latino community, examining all facets of life, work, equity, culture and commerce. She also will be responsible for coverage of Healdsburg, a city that I’ve long believed offers great stories that we’re missing.”

Green said he’s excited about Sawhney’s deep ties to Sonoma County.

“We’re working very hard to bring top talent to The Press Democrat. When we can accomplish that by hiring a very determined young reporter who’s a Sonoma County native and knows our communities, it’s a total win-win for our team and for our readers,” he said.

Sawhney, a licensed private pilot, loves Sonoma County’s rich cuisine, photography and exploring the rugged beaches and forests. Her new position with her hometown newspaper already ranks among her career highlights, she said.

“I am excited, nervous. I want to show all the beauty of this county, but also be truthful and honest, of what it’s like to be here,” Sawhney said Friday, fresh off a daily news assignment. “At the end of the day it truly is an honor to be able to do this job and to honor my community in this way. This is the best way I can honor my community.”

Sawhney will work on a team of Press Democrat journalists led by Senior Editor Marie McCain.

Sawhney can be reached at jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sawhney_media.