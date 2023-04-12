WASHINGTON — Shortly after the leak of the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas made headlines last spring when he told an audience in Dallas that the breach might have permanently damaged the court. Less noticed was what he said about his longtime friend, the conservative Texas real estate billionaire Harlan Crow.

As the justice settled into a chair by a fireplace at Old Parkland, a palatial office complex, his interviewer, John Yoo, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, thanked Crow, the owner of Old Parkland, for making “this wonderful facility available” for the talk.

“I know Harlan hates that,” Yoo said, a reference to the eccentric and press-averse Crow’s dislike of praise in public.

“That’s why I wouldn’t say it,” Thomas chimed in, amused. “I’d like to keep that friendship.”

The precise nature of the friendship between the justice and Crow is under new scrutiny since ProPublica revealed last week that Thomas did not disclose lavish gifts from Crow, including travel on the billionaire’s private jet, stays at his Adirondacks resort and island hopping in Indonesia on his superyacht.

(The Bohemian Grove, the annual men’s-only retreat in Monte Rio was another one of the trips they took. Read more about the controversial and secretive camp here.)

Although Thomas has said the two have been close friends for decades and the trips were personal, Crow — a longtime donor to conservative causes whose Dallas home includes paintings by Renoir and a signed copy of “Mein Kampf” — did not meet the justice until he was already on the court. The relationship has raised questions about whether such a friendship can be separated from politics and has intensified calls from Democrats for transparency and an ethics code for the justices.

“The fact that there’s no way to get an independent internal investigation of a justice is how Justice Thomas has been able to get away with all these reporting failures,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. “There’s simply no process to look into any of this other than the justice making his own determination.”

Crow, 73, has since 2006 been a trustee of the Supreme Court Historical Society, a charity that asks for an annual contribution of $5,000 or more to further its mission of preserving the court’s history and educating the public. Crow is also a trustee of the George W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation and gave $500,000 to a group that ran advertisements to build public support for Bush’s Supreme Court picks.

Crow and his firm have not had a case before the Supreme Court during Thomas’ time there, and in a statement to ProPublica said he and the justice and their wives kept the court and politics out of their friendship.

“We have never asked about a pending or lower-court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue,” Crow said in the statement.

But Crow has given the justice gifts over the years, including a Bible that once belonged to abolitionist Frederick Douglass, valued at $19,000, and a bust of Abraham Lincoln worth $15,000.

Crow also commissioned a portrait of the justice and Crow, smoking cigars in Adirondack chairs alongside Leonard Leo, a conservative force in pushing courts to the right; Mark Paoletta, a former assistant White House counsel who was a key player in Thomas’ confirmation; and Peter Rutledge, a lawyer and former clerk to the justice. The painting hangs in Crow’s private Adirondacks resort, Camp Topridge on Upper St. Regis Lake, the onetime summer home of Marjorie Merriweather Post. Crow has added to the grounds a replica of Hagrid’s hut, which appears throughout the “Harry Potter” books.

Crow did not respond to multiple interview requests, and Thomas did not respond to a request for comment for this article. Robert Doar, the president of the American Enterprise Institute who knows both men, said in a statement that “questioning Justice Thomas’ integrity based on his friendship with Harlan Crow is without merit.”

A scion of wealth

Crow first met Thomas at a conservative policy forum, and the two became fast friends, according to “Supreme Discomfort: The Divided Soul of Clarence Thomas,” by Kevin Merida and Michael Fletcher. The book gives no date for the forum, but The New York Times has reported that Crow first met Thomas in the mid-1990s, a few years after his October 1991 confirmation to the court.

The Dallas billionaire’s background could not have been more different from a justice born into poverty in coastal Georgia. Thomas was abandoned by his father at age 7 and sent off to his grandparents in Savannah — the first time, he has said, that he lived in a home with a toilet.