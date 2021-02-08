Subscribe

Jewish fraternity at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo vandalized with swastikas

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 8, 2021, 3:28PM
SAN LUIS OBISPO — Police are investigating after swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti were spray-painted on a Jewish fraternity house at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

The Tribune reports the vandalism was reported Friday night at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house.

Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong said Saturday that the incident was reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department and an investigation is underway.

Interim Police Chief Jeff Smith tells the newspaper that the department’s hate crime investigator is looking into the matter. However, since no one witnessed the incident, police did not have any leads as of Sunday morning.

A school statement says the graffiti has been cleaned up, but “the emotional scars will last much longer."

The fraternity wrote on Instagram that “our chapter and the entire San Luis Obispo Jewish community stand together proudly against those who are uneducated and who encourage hateful acts.”

