Joann Mitchell, 91, chronicled two centuries of Santa Rosa history

History was precious to Joann Mitchell, who worked for decades to preserve Sonoma County landmarks and heritage trees, and who co-authored two gold-standard books on Santa Rosa’s past.

Mitchell was passionate, too, about creating a better future.

She helped to better prepare young people for life through volunteer, education-related efforts that included serving as a trustee on Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley School Board. Cornerstone plaques at both Strawberry and Yulupa schools bear her name.

Smart, caring, effective and dependable, Mitchell, in the words of longtime friend Donna Born, Santa Rosa’s first female mayor, “did so many things, kind of quietly.”

Mitchell, a native of Iowa who made Santa Rosa her home in 1958, died Feb. 17 at the age of 91.

Another dear friend, Sondra Persons, recalled speaking to Mitchell near the end of her life. Mitchell told her of how happy she was to hear of a woman in Petaluma who studied at Bennett Valley schools and now lives a full and successful life in Petaluma.

“That’s the way she was with all the kids who went through the Bennett Valley schools,” Persons said. “She would speak of them decades later.”

History author and former longtime Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron remembers well the day her friend Mitchell suggested, “Somebody really ought to write a book about Santa Rosa.” The two of them and collaborators Dee Blackman and Harvey Hansen set to work on one.

In 1985, the authors published the first release of “Santa Rosa: A Nineteenth Century Town.” Eight years later, LeBaron and Mitchell premiered, “Santa Rosa: A Twentieth Century Town.” They are widely regarded as authoritative works of Santa Rosa history.

LeBaron said that in addition to the historical research and writing Mitchell did for the books project, she took care also of “the business end of it.”

Mitchell had a knack for numbers. For nine years, she helped people right their personal finances as chief of the local branch of the nonprofit Consumer Credit Counseling Services.

Donna Born said Mitchell studied the stock market and did quite well as an investor. Born added, “She was very quiet about what she bought.”

Mitchell savored a long and loving marriage to Jim Mitchell, a prominent civil engineer in Santa Rosa. The two of them traveled to spots around the world: India, Kenya, Tanzania, Vietnam, Cambodia, Russia, Croatia, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, China, Singapore and Scandinavia.

Joann Mitchell grew up in Vernal, Utah, home to the historic wonderland that is Dinosaur National Monument. She earned a degree in English from the University of Utah, then she worked for the college prior to relocating to Santa Rosa when she was 26.

Her deep involvement in the community included her years of leadership in the Newcomers’ Club of Santa Rosa, the American Association of University Women, the Sonoma Land Trust, the Redwood Garden Club and the League of Women Voters.

Mitchell’s reverence for history and its preservation led her to serve as a trustee for the Museum of Sonoma County and the Sonoma County Historical Society. She was the first woman appointed to the county’s Landmarks Commission, which she served for 27 years.

She continued her formal education in Sonoma County, earning a master's degree in history from Sonoma State University.

While a trustee of the Bennett Valley School District, she became president of the Sonoma County Trustees Association. She also served nine years, two as chairperson, on the Sonoma County Committee on School District Organization.

She also was essential to book and bridge clubs that met for decades. People close to her said she was simply remarkable.

Though extraordinarily intelligent and accomplished, “she never dominated the conversation,” Donna Born said. “She never bragged on herself.”

Said Sondra Persons, “I loved being around her.

“She had a great memory. She had a wonderful sense of humor. There was a twinkle in her eye. I heard her laugh often, and never heard her raise her voice in 50 years.”

Persons also valued how Mitchell would come to gatherings bearing home-baked cookies.

Mitchell had come through several hip surgeries when her health went into decline only recently.

In addition to her husband in Kenwood, she is survived by her daughter, Jan Jones of Huntington Beach.

No services are planned.

Memorial donations are suggested to the library at Strawberry School, 2311 Horseshoe Dr., Santa Rosa 95405, or to Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St, Santa Rosa 95401, or https://museumsc.org.