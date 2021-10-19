Job fair coming to Sonoma County Airport

Get that resume polished: A job fair will be held Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the KaiserAir Hangar at the Sonoma County Airport.

Or bring a draft of your resume, because advisers will be on hand to offer resume help. Sign language and Spanish interpreting will also be available.

The hangar is located on Ordinance Road, off Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa. Parking is free.

Companies scheduled to be at the fair include:

American Airlines, looking for cross-trained customer service attendants;

California Highway Patrol, seeking to hire uniformed officers, dispatchers and other nonuniformed positions;

The Naked Pig is looking for cooks and baristas;

Korbel California Champagne winery wants to hire workers for its wine shop and deli, as well as for production, housekeeping, security, groundskeeping and hospitality.

There’s also a need for tax professionals, mail carriers, pizza makers, marketing and sales people and even chauffeurs.

That’s just a few of the 30 employers interviewing at the fair.

For more information, call 707-565-7243.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.