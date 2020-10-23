Joe Biden punts on expanding the Supreme Court, calling for a panel to study changes

Joe Biden, who for weeks has declined to clarify his position on progressive activists’ calls to expand the Supreme Court to add liberal justices, said in a new interview that if elected, he would establish a bipartisan commission of scholars to study possible ways to overhaul the judicial branch.

“I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system, because it’s getting out of whack,” Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, according to an interview excerpt made public Thursday and expected to be broadcast in full Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

While Biden opposed court packing during the primaries, he has equivocated since the matter took on new urgency after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last month and Republicans rushed to fill her seat amid the election endgame — an approach that has allowed the issue to fester and created fodder for a new and sustained line of attack from the right.

Under such pressure, Biden had said last week that voters “have a right to know where I stand” before they vote.

His proposal for a commission, however, continued to sidestep, for now, taking a yes-or-no position on diluting the power of the new conservative bloc that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are creating. And in the brief clip released by CBS, Biden emphasized that many other ideas were out there for overhauling the judiciary.

“The way in which it’s being handled — and it’s not about court packing — there’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated, and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make,” he said.

His team offered few specifics about who would serve on the panel or how the campaign had settled on the idea when asked for details at a news briefing Thursday.

“Vice President Biden has said again and again that, you know, he’s not a fan of expanding the size of the court,” said Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign. “But the commission will assess all the options and make a recommendation to him.”

Such proposals might go beyond the Supreme Court, she suggested, saying that the commission would “recommend ways to restore balance to the Supreme Court specifically” but would also focus on the federal judiciary.

Asked what kind of “balance” she was referring to, Sanders later said that “this is about restoring the legitimacy of the process.” On the call, she also said that “we cannot turn the Supreme Court into a political football.”

Remaining ambiguous could have strategic advantages for Biden — like avoiding clearly alienating either progressives or moderates and keeping the Supreme Court’s conservative majority wary of overreach — but it could also leave him open to continued Republican attempts to stoke suspicions about his intentions, while irritating liberals who want a mandate to move decisively if Democrats take the White House and Congress next month.

Aaron Belkin, whose group, Take Back the Courts, supports court expansion, warned in a tweet Thursday that Biden’s idea of a 180-day commission might just waste time.

“It’s key that need for reform is understood, but we don’t need 6 mo. of study,” he wrote. “We just need to take Court back.”

Belkin’s group recently released a study that found that Republican-appointed judges routinely interpret the law in ways that make it harder to vote, which it portrayed as meaning that they are anti-democracy.

Liberal calls to expand the number of Supreme Court seats began to swell when Senate Republicans would not permit a vote on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland after the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia, keeping the seat open for Trump to fill with Justice Neil Gorsuch instead. The calls have reached a new pitch with the breakneck confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett after the death of Ginsburg.

For many years, the Supreme Court has been in a state of relative balance between generally predictable voting blocs of liberals and conservatives, with a “swing” justice in the center deciding which faction to make into a majority on hot-button cases — such as striking down the Affordable Care Act or declaring that the Constitution creates a right to same-sex marriage.

That center vote, however, has grown steadily more conservative. It has moved from Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to Justice Anthony Kennedy, and then most recently to Chief Justice John Roberts. With the likely confirmation of Barrett, six of the nine justices would be Republican-appointed conservatives, a bloc positioned to control outcomes even if one of their number splits away to side with the dwindling liberal group.