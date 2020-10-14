Joe Biden reaches out to Catholics like himself, embracing a key group

Joe Biden often crosses himself and looks toward the sky when saying something he jokingly might need to apologize for, regularly referring to the nuns who taught him during 12 years in Catholic school.

Now, several recent TV ads from Biden's campaign show him standing with Pope Francis or huddled with a Jesuit priest. He's reading from a pulpit, bowing his head in prayer, or standing solemnly in front of a church's stained-glass window. And a radio spot includes a parishioner from Biden's home church talking about how the Democratic presidential nominee is a regular at Sunday Mass.

"That's Joe Biden, a man guided by faith," she says.

In the final stretch of a campaign in which Catholic voters are seen by both parties as a decisive bloc in several battleground states, Biden's campaign has increasingly highlighted his direct connection to the faith - and his potential to make history as the country's second Catholic president, 60 years after John F. Kennedy became the first.

The strategy comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have sought to portray Democrats as anti-Catholic, seizing on past criticism from some Democratic senators of the conservative Catholic teachings embraced by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

But the focus on Biden's Catholicism represents a renewed emphasis in identity politics for Democrats, who have directed much of their attention to the role of Black voters but have not always given prominence to the cultural roots of the White former vice president.

That focus was apparent during the recent vice-presidential debate, when Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., hailed for her history-making role as the first woman of Black or Asian ancestry on a major party ticket, noted: "Joe, if elected, will be only the second practicing Catholic" to become president.

Biden's advisers see his faith and cultural touchstones - he famously carries a rosary in his pocket and in his youth had aspired to become a priest - as important ways to connect with what they refer to as the "White working-class Catholic vote" in the industrial Midwestern states. They also hope this will help him among Hispanic Catholics in the Sun Belt.

"We're looking to organize both the Catholics in the pews every Sunday but also the cultural Catholics who were brought up around the church or still align with its social-justice teachings," said John McCarthy, the Biden campaign's deputy national political director. "The vice president being who he is allows him to connect. . . . Our best tool for Catholic outreach is Joe Biden."

Trump, a man of little public faith who has assiduously courted evangelical voters, has tried to undercut the political reach of Biden's beliefs, accusing him of wanting to "hurt the Bible, hurt God." A top surrogate - former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz - publicly questioned Biden's standing in the church, calling him "a Catholic in name only."

He and other Republicans have also defined criticisms of Supreme Court nominee Barrett by any Democrat - including Biden - as unacceptable attacks on her Catholic faith. Trump has cast himself as a prime defender of Catholicism, even as he denigrates his Catholic opponent.

"On the religious situation with Amy, I thought we settled this 60 years ago with the election of John F. Kennedy," Trump said when he nominated Barrett, exaggerating the Democratic response to her so far, which has mostly centered on whether she would vote against the Affordable Care Act. "But seriously, they're going after her Catholicism. I will stand with her, fight with her, and we will make sure that these attacks stop."

Biden on Monday said Barrett's religious background should be off limits in any questioning during confirmation hearings. "No, I don't think there should be any questions about her faith," he told reporters before traveling to Toledo, an area with 124 parishes.

Biden's move to accent his Catholic background seeks to avoid defining his faith solely through the lens of abortion rights, which he supports, and will test whether Catholic voters share his perspective. For Biden, abortion rights have already proved to be a central and divisive topic, as it has with other high-ranking Catholic politicians; however, a 2019 Pew Research Center survey found that 56% of Catholics support the right to abortion in all or most cases.

Democrats have long claimed that he was not supportive enough of abortion rights - he came out in support of federal funding for abortions only last year - and Republicans have criticized him for deviating from the church's opposition to abortion. Some U.S. bishops have denied Biden Communion because of his stance, and Catholic schools have not allowed him to speak.