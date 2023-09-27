President Joe Biden is back in the Bay Area this week to attend two separate fundraising events hosted by the ultra-wealthy.

The president was in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden was to attend a fundraiser in Atherton hosted by Mark Heising and Liz Simons, with tickets ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

On Wednesday, Biden is expected to attend another fundraiser in San Francisco hosted by Gretchen Sisson and her husband, Andrew McCollum, as was first reported by Puck.

Heising and Simons, who are married, are the architects behind the eponymous Heising-Simons Foundation. In 2016, the Los Altos-headquartered charitable organization signed onto the Giving Pledge — an initiative created by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, which encourages the wealthy to donate much of their money to philanthropic causes.

Sisson is a sociologist, and McCollum was a Facebook co-founder who's now the CEO of the internet television company Philo, according to his LinkedIn.

Given the region's immense wealth, the Bay Area is a regular stop for politicians who are vying for the presidency. This will be Biden's second fundraising trip to the Bay Area in about three months; in June, he attended four regional fundraising events in the span of two days, including one that was held not far from an event for GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The president's trips to the West Coast always yield interesting headlines. During his June fundraising tour, Biden briefly addressed his son's plea deal with federal authorities — who planned at the time to hit Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor tax charges — and the president's wife, Jill Biden, was spotted exiting an indoor cycling gym in the Castro. During the president's vacation on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe last month, he stayed in the home of billionaire climate activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.