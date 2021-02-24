Joe Rodota Trail closed to clear new homeless encampment west of Santa Rosa

A 2 1/2-mile segment of the Joe Rodota Trail through Santa Rosa was closed Tuesday afternoon as parks officials prepared to clear a small homeless encampment, the latest in a seemingly perpetual string of temporary campsites that have popped up along the popular biking and walking trail in recent years.

Sonoma County Regional Parks officials intend to clear campsites between Roberts and Dutton avenues as early as Wednesday morning. Up to 20 individuals were living along the trail, which connects Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

A stretch of trail west to Wright Road was fenced off Tuesday to prevent campers from relocating and recreating the massive encampment that became entrenched on the Joe Rodota Trail in late 2019 and early 2020, said Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks.

“Public safety is our No. 1 concern, and we really don’t want to see an encampment that gets to the size of what we saw a year ago,” Whitaker said.

A sign declaring the trail closed west of Roberts Avenue had been spray-painted over, and the fence bearing the sign had been forced open to allow continued access. On the east side of the road, a perplexed cyclist riding from the direction of downtown found himself stopped by the chain link before turning around to try the trails along the Santa Rosa Creek.

Two rangers made their way through at the small, quiet campsite Tuesday afternoon, giving the handful of campers present verbal notice that they needed to leave by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Written notices to vacate dated Saturday also were posted and distributed.

The current closure is expected to last at least through Friday and possibly into the weekend, Whitaker said. He couldn’t say whether the effort to clear the camp would be complete Wednesday.

“It may take several days of working with individuals,” he said.

Only a handful of campers were present Tuesday afternoon, including two men who agreed to speak to The Press Democrat. Both said they had been unsheltered for multiple years and struggled with sobriety. They also criticized their past encounters with local service providers, saying they would prefer a guaranteed housing opportunity to allow them to stabilize their lives.

Santa Rosa native Leland Serrano, who is in his early 30s, said he’d been living on the streets for most of the past 13 years. He managed to secure an apartment and work last year — but once he started making steady money, he said, he relapsed, overdosed and lost his housing in December.

Serrano expressed more interest in securing a job than securing a home, explaining that he wouldn’t feel comfortable if someone else paid to put him up. But he noted that housing was critical, as in his experience, employers weren’t keen on hiring homeless people.

“How do they expect the homeless to do anything to boost themselves if they don’t give us a chance?” Serrano said.

The Dutton-Roberts encampment is the latest in a string of makeshift living spaces created by unsheltered people on public property in Santa Rosa under the terms of a 2019 court order that limits enforcement actions. That order has created a systemic approach for dismantling encampments: authorities move in, offer services and shelter, notify campers that they need to vacate their illegal campsites and eventually clear the land of people.

The county’s effort to close the encampment before it grows any larger mimics the approach adopted by Santa Rosa, which typically tries to clear encampments once they reach a population of 10 to 15 people.

The largest encampment currently appears to be the collection of dwellings in northwest Santa Rosa north of Piner Road on Industrial Drive, where dozens of people have been living for weeks, many of whom are sheltering in RVs.

Santa Rosa has twice planned enforcement against that encampment but has postponed both times due to COVID-19 outbreaks — first at Samuel Jones Hall, the city-owned homeless shelter, and then at the encampment itself.

The latest round of testing at the Industrial Drive encampment came back Monday and turned up no new positive results, said Kelli Kuykendall, the city’s homeless services manager. The city has resumed its “encampment resolution efforts” this and plans to close the encampment next week, she said, noting that the Joe Rodota Trail encampment efforts were being led by the county.

County officials did not respond Tuesday when asked what was being done to address the latest encampment or how many people had been offered or accepted services.

Neither Serrano nor Tyrell Brown, who said he’d been homeless since 2017, knew exactly where they would go next once the rangers got around to closing their temporary home.

“We’re going to find another spot,” Brown said. “We’re going to set up shop and it’s going to be business as usual.”

