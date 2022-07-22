Joe Rodota Trail encampment breaking up, as Sonoma County officials move to reopen corridor

The Joe Rodota Trail should soon reopen to the public after a scramble in the halls of local government yielded enough shelter space around Sonoma County for up to 35 people who have been living along the paved corridor for much of the past month.

County outreach workers on Friday were set to begin helping folks move from an encampment between Dutton and Roseland avenues, and another closer to South Wright Road, to interim shelter. The process was expected to take up to a week.

The county expected Friday afternoon to begin informing people on the trail that anyone who refused housing alternatives must leave by 8 a.m. Tuesday so the corridor could be cleared and cleaned, according to a news release.

County representatives said Sonoma County Regional Parks hoped to have debris and any hazardous materials removed in time to reopen the multiuse trail within a week from when the encampment is cleared.

Fencing erected since the trail was closed July 8 will remain in place to prevent new encampments, the county said in a news release.

It’s not clear where all of those who have been living on the trail will go.

Last week, county officials closed the busy trail between Stony Point Road and Dutton Avenue because of public safety concerns, saying there were no vacant shelter spaces for those living there.

Fencing was erected to prevent the encampment from expanding. The encampment near South Wright and Fulton roads was well off the trail, so it remained unfenced but will be cleared in the coming week.

County Communications Manager Paul Gullixson said spots had opened recently at Sam Jones Hall in west Santa Rosa and at Los Guilicos Village near Oakmont to accommodate some new entries.

“When this started, we didn’t (have space), but things evolved and space did open up,” Gullixson said. “There’s always a churn at some of these places.”

At the board’s regular meeting last week, Supervisor Chris Coursey raised the prospect of using trailers that are now in storage but had been provided by the state in early 2020 for use at the fairgrounds by Covid-vulnerable residents in need of isolation.

The trailers belong to the county but need to be moved from the county fairgrounds because of a conflict with space, Health Services Director Tina Rivera said. They also are “very expensive” to operate and are not a long-term solution, she said.

Coursey would not address the trailers this week, but said, “There’s been a lot of work done in a positive direction, and we’ve got some good options for these folks.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.