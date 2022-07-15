Joe Rodota Trail encampment renews frustration, conflict over continued challenge of finding solutions for the unhoused

The Joe Rodota Trail’s appeal is obvious for those with few other options for places to lay their heads.

There are shade trees, a measure of privacy and isolation from the larger public, and easy access to stores and services.

Its wide earthen shoulders allow folks to spread out and claim some space of their own or cluster together in small community groups if they prefer.

But a recent encampment of as many as 15 or 20 unhoused individuals west of Dutton Avenue that prompted closure of more than a mile of the corridor to the public has made the trail once again a flash point in the debate over homelessness in Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Regional Parks, which oversees the 8 1/2-mile paved trail linking Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, has spent tens of thousands of dollars fencing off a stretch of trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road since July 8 because of concerns the camp’s presence might impede safe use of the pathway.

It’s one of two clusters of 15 or so shelters along the trail, though the western part of near North Wright Road and beyond remains open because the camp there is a distance off the path.

The trail closure — the most recent of four encampment-related closures since an extended period in winter 2019-20 because of a sprawling encampment that peaked at around 250 people — is indefinite, Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker said Thursday.

He is “not entirely optimistic that it will open soon.”

That’s because emergency shelter capacity in the county is exhausted, a reflection of a bottleneck in the continuum of housing that public officials are working to address.

The county, aided by millions in grant funds from the state, and its municipalities have invested heavily in housing solutions, particularly in the past several years.

Yet, there remains insufficient permanent supportive housing for scores of people now in interim shelters but ready to move on, said Dave Kiff, interim director for the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

Thus, they aren’t vacating entry-level spots that might accommodate some of those who are still sleeping outside, he said.

That leaves local officials hamstrung, unable to require those living on the trail to move somewhere else because federal case law requires individuals camping on public land first be offered an adequate alternative.

The 2018 decision, which underlies a larger movement to decriminalize homelessness and inform long-term efforts to improve services to the unsheltered, doesn’t mean the camp will be permanent. But it formalizes appropriate efforts underway to reach out to those living on the trail and develop next steps, Kiff and others said.

The Rodota encampment is a top priority, said Will Gayowski, health program manager for Sonoma County Behavioral Health.

But for trail users, especially cyclists, and others in the public, the decision to basically cede public right of way to a handful of individuals has ignited frustration and outrage, particularly given the trail’s history.

It includes massive encampments in 2018, ‘19 and ‘20 that peaked at an estimated 250 people that raised public health risks due to human waste, open drug use and rodents.

It also meant taking an important, safe travel route for pedestrians and cyclists out of services, which is the case again now.

“To close that transportation route down is just not acceptable,” said Eris Weaver, executive director of the nearly 5,000-member nonprofit Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

The detour available means using Sebastopol Road and crossing busy Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road, which “has had more bike and pedestrian deaths than any place in the county in the last couple of years,” Weaver said.

“So many of have been fighting for 21 years to get better, safer bicycle facilities in Sonoma County, which is critical if we want to reach our climate change goals that our county and all of our cities say that they want to accomplish,” she said.

“We want more safe places for people to ride bikes, and to close down for other uses the ones we have when there are so few already is extremely frustrating for people who depend on that to get to work, to get to school.”

One bike commuter, Bill Petty, said he’s noticed that the people camping on the trail this time at least are actually courteous.

Four years ago, Petty passed through a group of eight or 10 people in an early encampment on the trail, and a surly individual punched him, fracturing his face in two places, during a scuffle.

He said the trail hasn’t been fully clear of people camping since, but it’s mostly been one or two, and then suddenly a larger camp will appear.