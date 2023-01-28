The Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa was reopened Friday by Sonoma County Regional Parks after authorities cleared a large homeless encampment earlier this week.

The public regained access to the popular pedestrian and biking trail Friday night, according to a news release from Regional Parks emailed about 6 p.m.

Some fencing will remain in place to prevent other encampments from forming along the trail, according to the statement from Gilbert Martinez, a communication specialist with the county.

Twenty-nine homeless individuals were placed in “alternative housing locations,” by staff from the county Department of Health Services and Homeless Services Division working with Community Development. An estimated 36 people had been camped on the trail.

A section of the trail between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue was closed Jan. 20 because of safety concerns about the camp. The 8.5-mile path connects downtown Santa Rosa to Sebastopol, and many ride and walk the trail daily.

Those who camped at the site who opted for the alternative shelters received assistance from county staff to relocate their belongings. Staff from the Homelessness Services Division will continue working on housing plans for each individual to find “appropriate, stable housing” for all, Martinez said.

“Sonoma County remains committed to both addressing the needs of the unhoused compassionately and fairly while retaining public spaces for their intended public use,” Martinez said in the release.

The Sonoma County Regional Parks Department completed the cleanup process at the trail and removed debris this week.

Homeless camps on the trail have been a source of tension on the trail. In the summer of 2020, officials closed a 3-mile segment of the trail for over a month. That move came five months after Sonoma County cleared nearly 300 homeless people from a sprawling encampment, and supervisors agreed to spend up to $12 million to house those people.

