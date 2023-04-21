Sonoma County officials are hoping the implementation of updated camping regulations approved Tuesday will help disrupt the pattern of large homeless encampments popping up along the Joe Rodota Trail.

A 2.5-mile stretch of the recreational trail, from Wright Road to Roberts Avenue in west Santa Rosa, reopened Friday, roughly a month after the county cleared a large homeless encampment there and relocated dozens of homeless individuals to an emergency camp established on county property.

The Joe Rodota Trail, an 8 1/2-mile paved path that connects Sebastopol and downtown Santa Rosa, has long been a magnet for large homeless encampments. In recent years, the county has repeatedly closed portions of the trail as officials grappled to find enough shelter for unhoused individuals that amassed.

In January, the county closed and cleared the trail, but another encampment emerged. That prompted the county’s move to open an outdoor managed shelter in March.

“The Joe Rodota Trail is our most chronic example of large-scale encampments,” said Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks.

David Robinson, park manager for the county’s regional parks department, said he believes the trail draws encampments because of its proximity to city centers that offer food, transportation and other services.

New features on the trail this month include iron fencing near a stretch of the trail that passes a shopping center on Dutton Avenue and boulders installed along Roseland Avenue to discourage camping, Robinson said.

A stretch of boulders runs about 300 feet along the trail, Robinson said, and are part of a test run to see if such an obstruction would successfully deter camping.

“We’ll see what impact that has,” he said. “(There are) a couple residents that live right there that I think have been impacted quite a lot by folks getting dropped off there and putting up camps.”

In March, Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey emphasized the need for the county to break the “cycle” of repeated closures at the Joe Rodota Trail. He, along with Whitaker and other officials, hopes the new camping regulations approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will also help the effort.

“I don’t expect people to be getting arrested out there — I expect them to be contacted, informed of the rules, offered shelter.” — Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved updates to a policy that governs where people can stay overnight on public, county-owned property. It marked the first time the ordinance had been updated since 2014.

The regulations, which take effect in May, ban camping on public property from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Other new provisions include bans on camping in public buildings; within a high-fire severity zone; within 100 feet of a day care facility, playground or school; on any public highway; and near waterways.

The revisions are intended to bring the county’s camping ordinance into compliance with Martin v. City of Boise, a 2019 appellate court ruling that protected people’s right to sleep on public property when shelter space is not available.

The county suspended enforcement of its 2014 camping ordinance while the new regulations were being drafted. The updates now pave way for enforcement in specified areas within the county, such as the Joe Rodota Trail.

Once they go into effect, the rules are expected to help agencies like Sonoma County Regional Parks better prevent large encampments from amassing, by specifying where camping is and is not allowed.

“We’re pleased the board has taken this step,” Whitaker said.

With Joe Rodota’s reopening, park rangers are expected to make daily patrols of the trail and notify anyone camping there of the restrictions, Whitaker said.

Robinson said the department, in partnership with the county’s homelessness services division, will continue efforts to help those camped along the trail sign up for services and find shelter.

“I don’t expect people to be getting arrested out there — I expect them to be contacted, informed of the rules, offered shelter,” Coursey said.

Those who reject shelter placement will have to leave if they are within an area where camping is now banned.

“This basically helps in a big way with those individuals that are, in my opinion, less interested in seeking support from the county,” Whitaker said.

There have been a few people, he noted, camped on the trail closer to Sebastopol, but nowhere near the scale of the last large encampment, which totaled about 90 tents. Staffers from the county’s health department have reached out to work with those individuals, Whitaker said.

Though the new enforcement rules are expected to help prevent large-scale encampments from forming, homelessness officials and advocates, including Dave Kiff, the county’s homelessness division director, have repeatedly said the county needs more long-term housing options.

“I think the answer is having housing and beds and facilities for folks,” Robinson said. “That’s consistently been the bottleneck.”

The county has repeatedly delayed clearing encampments in recent years due to a lack of shelter to offer the individuals. The most recent clearing of the sizable camp along Joe Rodota had been postponed for weeks until the county was able to create its outdoor, managed camp in north Santa Rosa.

“It’s a hard situation where folks want somewhere to go and there’s nowhere for them to go,” Whitaker said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.