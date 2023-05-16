John Ash teams with Hog Island Oyster Co. for new cookbook

Forty years ago, a small shellfish farm on the Marin County coast in tiny Marshall got its start with a 5-acre lease to harvest seafood in the Tomales Bay.

Hog Island Oyster Co. is still going today, now farming 160 acres and selling their oysters and other seafood at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall, their other Hog Island oyster bars in the Bay Area and at local markets. And they’re publishing a new cookbook, “The Hog Island Book of Fish & Seafood” (Cameron Books, May 2023), with me.

I’ve been involved with Hog Island from its start, back in 1983, when I was a loyal customer for my restaurant and later a board member. For some time, Hog Island President John Finger, the Hog Island board and I noodled about with the idea of collaborating on a cookbook, with recipes from me, chefs at Hog Island oyster bars and others.

We thought it should be about more than oysters, although oysters have long been Hog Island’s staple catch. I don’t know if you remember, but it’s only been in recent years that oysters have become hip.

Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic helped bring the book to fruition. As restaurants closed, there were fewer buyers for oysters. Partly out of a desire to survive, Hog Island began to offer other fishes, both to supply their oyster bars and to sell directly to consumers. With all their years in the seafood business, they had a stable of great fishermen they could rely on. This helped them endure and was the genesis for the cookbook.

Part of the appeal of Hog Island has been its leadership in protecting marine ecosystems with their farming practices, which are well-documented in the cookbook. All of us are committed to making sustainable choices now to preserve healthy choices for future generations. That was a big reason I originally became involved with Hog Island.

With more than 250 recipes, the cookbook aims to simplify and expand the techniques for cooking seafood which, for whatever reasons, are often intimidating to many home cooks. Many of us can be aggressive when grilling a piece of red meat, but somehow cooking a simple piece of fish can be frightening. With the recipes in “The Hog Island Book of Fish & Seafood,” we’ve tried to dispel those fears and show you how easy cooking fish and shellfish can be.

In addition to the typical finned fish and shellfishes, there are recipes for what I call “other gifts from the sea” — caviars and roes; canned, tinned and jarred fish; shellfish; and sea vegetables.

The following is a delicious sampling of some of the recipes I especially like in “The Hog Island Book of Fish and Seafood.”

Oysters on the Half Shell

Makes 12 oysters; serves 4 as a starter (fewer if you are an oyster hog like me!)

Oysters on the half shell are one of my favorite things. Typically, small and extra-small oysters are best for this presentation. Place the oysters on a bed of rock salt or crushed ice to keep them from tipping and losing their delicious liquor. The simplest way to serve them is with a squeeze of lemon and/or a drop or 2 of hot sauce. Serve with Hog Island’s Hog Wash, salsa or hot sauce.

12 very fresh raw small oysters in the shell

Rock salt or crushed ice

Lemon wedges, hot sauce, your favorite sauce or salsa or Hog Island’s Hog Wash (recipe follows), to serve

Shuck the oysters, leaving the meat on the half shell. Place on a bed of salt or ice to prevent the oysters from tipping. Serve with the lemon wedges and/or hot sauce, salsa or Hog Island Hog Wash.

Hog Island’s Hog Wash

Makes about 1 cup

½ cup natural rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon finely diced shallot

2 teaspoons seeded and finely diced jalapeno, or to taste

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

Stir together first 5 ingredients, until sugar dissolves. Stir in cilantro just before serving.

Baked Mussels with Herb, Ginger and Peanut Pesto

Makes 6 servings

Make this dish a day ahead, then bake at the last minute. Be sure to serve with little cocktail forks or spoons so you can get every bit of the pesto out of the shell. The basil, cilantro and mint pesto with ginger and peanuts is a twist on the Mediterranean version that can be used in other dishes that call for traditional basic pesto. In place of the serrano chile, you could substitute a teaspoon or so of Chinese chile-garlic sauce.

For the pesto

3 cups each fresh basil and cilantro leaves, lightly packed

1 cup fresh mint leaves, lightly packed

¼ cup chopped dry-roasted unsalted peanuts or cashews

3 tablespoons chopped toasted or poached garlic

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, or to taste