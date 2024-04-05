John Barth, writer who pushed storytelling's limits, dies at 93

John Barth, who, believing that the old literary conventions were exhausted, extended the limits of storytelling with imaginative and intricately woven novels including "The Sot-Weed Factor" and "Giles Goat-Boy," died Tuesday at a hospice facility in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was 93.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Shelly Barth. Before entering hospice care, Barth had lived in the Bonita Bay neighborhood of Bonita Springs.

Barth was 30 when he published his sprawling third novel, the boisterous "The Sot-Weed Factor" (1960). It projected him into the ranks of the country's most innovative writers, drawing comparisons to contemporaries such as Thomas Pynchon, Jorge Luis Borges and Vladimir Nabokov.

He followed up with another major work, "Giles Goat-Boy" (1966), which he summarized as a story "about a young man who is raised as a goat, who later learns he's human and commits himself to the heroic project of discovering the secret of things." It was also an erudite and satirical parable of the Cold War, in which campuses of a divided university confronted each other in hostility and mutual deterrence.

Barth was a practitioner and a theoretician of postmodern literature. In 1967, he wrote a critical essay for The Atlantic Monthly, "The Literature of Exhaustion," which continues to be cited as the manifesto of postmodernism and which has inspired decades of debate over its central contention: that old conventions of literary narrative can be, and indeed have been, "used up."

As his foremost inspiration, Barth cited Scheherazade, the tale-spinning enchantress who nightly wove stories to keep her master from executing her at dawn. He said it was she who first bewitched him when he worked as a page in the stacks of the Johns Hopkins University library in Baltimore as an undergraduate.

From 1965 to 1973, Barth taught at the State University of New York at Buffalo (now the University at Buffalo), where he was a member of a renowned English department that also included critic Leslie Fiedler.

Barth's creative output was prodigious: He published nearly 20 novels and collections of short stories, three books of critical essays and a final book of short observational pieces. In his teaching and in his writing, he stressed the force of narrative imagination in the face of death, or even just boredom. When the university was thrown into chaos by a long and shapeless student upheaval in early 1970, Barth was asked by a young reporter what the experience had taught him.

In the Tidewater accent of his native Maryland, Barth acknowledged that by temperament he was not likely to get involved in campus protests and "the casuistries that people evolve." He volunteered laconically that what he had learned was "the fact that the situation is desperate doesn't make it any more interesting."

Barth was a distinctive presence. "He is a tall man with a domed forehead; a pair of very large-rimmed spectacles give him a professorial, owlish look," George Plimpton wrote in the introduction to an interview he conducted with Barth for The Paris Review in 1985. "He is a caricaturist's delight."

"In manner," Plimpton continued, "Barth has been described as a combination of British officer and Southern gentleman."

John Simmons Barth was born on May 27, 1930, in Cambridge, Maryland, on Chesapeake Bay, to John Jacob and Georgia (Simmons) Barth. His father ran a candy store. He had a twin sister, Jill, who once told The Washington Post that he had "gotten a lot of things without trying very hard at school." An older brother, William, said that as a child John "always had an overactive imagination." He added, "What amazes me is how he imagines so much when he's experienced so little."

In high school Barth was drawn to music; he played drums in the school band and hoped to become a jazz arranger. He was accepted to join a summer program run by the Juilliard School in New York before enrolling at Johns Hopkins.

"I found out very quickly in New York," he said in a 2008 interview, "that the young man to my right and the young woman to my left were going to be the real professional musicians of their generation, and that what I had hoped was a pre-professional talent was really just an amateur flair."

Barth graduated from Johns Hopkins in 1951 and earned a master's degree there the next year. He taught at Pennsylvania State University from 1953 to 1965.

His first published novel, "The Floating Opera" (1956), was narrated by a character who considers killing himself out of existential boredom before realizing that this choice would be as meaningless as any other. In 1969, Barth's "Lost in the Funhouse," an experimental collection of short stories, was a finalist for the National Book Award. He won the award in 1973 for "Chimera," another collection.