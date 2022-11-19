John Kerry tests positive for COVID at UN climate talks, complicating final hours

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, has tested positive for COVID-19, a State Department spokesperson said, a development that will sideline him at a crucial moment in the waning hours of negotiations at United Nations climate talks.

Kerry, 78, tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning and worked from his hotel all day, said his spokesperson, Whitney Smith, who described Kerry’s condition as “mild.”

“Secretary Kerry is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt,” Smith said in a statement. “He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27.”

No one else in the U.S. delegation has tested positive, Smith said. Kerry was at an event Thursday to discuss methane emissions and complained of a scratchy throat. He had spent at least an hour speaking one-on-one with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, 73, inside the Chinese delegation’s office at the summit Thursday evening. A spokesperson for Xie did not return a request for comment.

Kerry’s illness came as the climate talks spilled into overtime Friday and countries were under intense pressure to strike a deal. In the final hours, it often comes down to face-to-face deal-making. At the Glasgow, Scotland, talks last year, Kerry was in the center of the scrum, jousting and sparring with other diplomats to forge a compromise.

In Egypt, negotiators from nearly 200 countries have been struggling to agree on the summit’s most contentious issue: whether wealthy, industrialized nations should create a new fund to pay poor countries for “loss and damage” caused by global warming.

The United States, historically the world’s biggest polluter, has resisted the idea of compensation for climate-related disasters, fearing it could face unlimited liability. But the country has faced heavy pressure to change its stance after the European Union and a vocal group of developing countries had backed different plans to establish a new fund as early as this year.

The State Department did not comment publicly on the latest proposals.

“The U.S. is a key obstacle,” said Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s environment minister. Without U.S. support, “the conversation here cannot evolve,” she said. “It is taking up all the air at the conference.”

State Department officials were scrambling to figure out how Kerry might still participate in talks Saturday, whether he could be available through a video feed.

Even after the United States enacted landmark clean energy legislation this year and President Joe Biden appeared at the summit to reaffirm American leadership in the fight against climate change, the debate over loss and damage has proved acrimonious and put Kerry in a corner.

Part of the problem is a poor track record. The United States and other wealthy countries have failed to live up to a decade-old promise to mobilize $100 billion annually to help poorer nations shift to clean energy and adapt to climate hazards, and angry leaders from developing countries are staking the summit’s success on the thorny issue of money.

“Clearly, trust levels are low,” said Nigel Topping, who was appointed by Britain and the United Nations as a “high-level champion” to help facilitate the climate talks. If nations are unable to agree on some form of climate funding, he said, “there will be a lot of angry responses from the most vulnerable.”

Other major sticking points remained, including whether to call for a worldwide “phase-down” of all fossil fuels, the burning of which is dangerously heating the planet. Disputes also lingered over which countries needed to do more to slash their greenhouse gas emissions, as well as rules for the fast-growing global market in carbon offsets.

With the two-week summit scheduled to end Friday, staff members at the convention center in this Red Sea resort town began removing coffee machines and dismantling climate-themed exhibits. But bleary-eyed negotiators braced for talks to drag through the weekend, with some delegations fretting about changing flights and extending hotel reservations.

Any agreement requires the approval of representatives from nearly 200 nations; if one country objects, an entire deal can collapse.

“Time is not on our side,” said Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, who is acting as the conference’s convener and trying to shepherd negotiations to a conclusion.

A draft agreement released Friday morning indicated where countries might find common ground. It urged nations to keep global average temperatures from rising more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels. That’s the threshold beyond which scientists say the likelihood of catastrophic climate effects significantly increases. Earlier in the week, some countries worried that the summit would abandon that target.