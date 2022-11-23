John Shribbs, Karen Nau round out Petaluma’s next city council

Sonoma County’s latest election result has put the makeup of Petaluma’s next city council into clearer focus, with John Shribbs and Karen Nau solidifying wins in the last two uncalled races.

Shribbs, who already had a sizeable lead in his District 2 race against David Adams, ended Tuesday with 55.3% of the vote to Adams’ 38.3% with 4,019 total votes counted. Bobb Kosoff, who dropped out of the race too late for his name to be taken off the ballot, had the remaining 6.4% of the vote in that race by Tuesday.

The closer race was in District 3, where Nau held a small but steady lead against opponents John Hanania and Robert Conklin. As of Tuesday, her margin of 37.2% of the vote to Hanania’s 31.4% and Conklin’s 31.4%, with 3,221 total votes counted, made her the apparent winner in that race.

County election officials say there are only about 2,000 ballots remaining to be counted for all of Sonoma County, out of an estimated total of nearly 200,000. With such a small fraction left, it is considered unlikely that the results will change, even in close races.

Combined with the already-called races of Kevin McDonnell for mayor and Janice Cader Thompson for the District 1 council seat, the new group leaders is now poised to take office next month on the seven-seat City Council.

Asked what his focus will be as a council member, Shribbs told the Argus-Courier, “My focus will be on looking forward long term to quality of life ... I do have special interest in open space, climate change actions, water, and natural resources and plan on taking a leadership role to support these since they have a major impact on our quality of life.”

Nau said her focus would be first getting to know city staff and fellow council members, followed by “major items in front of the City Council, like the Fairgrounds, General Plan, budget, and opening City Hall up again to the public.”

This was Petaluma’s first-ever district-based race for City Council, with districts 1, 2 and 3 up for grabs this election cycle, and districts 4, 5 and 6 to be contested in 2024.

The Petaluma’s mayoral post is selected in an at-large, citywide election.