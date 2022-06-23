Join The Press Democrat for a Windsor town hall

We are excited to announce our first Press Democrat reader town hall meeting, and we’d love for you to attend.

The June 28 event is part of our new effort to get out of our Mendocino Avenue offices and bring our Press Democrat team — reporters, editors, photographers and executives — closer to you. We are tying the town hall with a special section every quarter.

This first one publishes Sunday, June 26, covering Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale.

Please join us from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Windsor Golf Club, 1340 19th Hole Drive in Windsor, for an evening of refreshments, introductions, questions, answers and a chance for you to tell our staff the issues and stories we should be covering.

Not just in Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg, but around Sonoma County.

Register at bit.ly/3zVU6IU.