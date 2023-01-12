Join us in Petaluma and talk with some of 2023’s newsmakers

As we do our best to dodge the rain this week, let me ask you this: What questions about Sonoma County’s most pressing issues do you have as we enter 2023?

To help you get the answers, you’re invited to join editors and reporters from our newsroom on Jan. 18 at the Petaluma Community Center. That’s where we’ll be recognizing The Press Democrat’s “23 Sonoma County newsmakers to watch in 2023” and listen to their predictions for the new year.

With your help and nominations, The Press Democrat in mid-December chose 23 individuals from all aspects of life in Sonoma County – from business, politics, entertainment, dining, wine and law enforcement to Latino affairs, sports, education, community development and our vibrant philanthropic community -- we expect to do notable things in 2023.

We’ll introduce you to them at our event and ask them to briefly share some of their predictions about what will make 2023 a success in their respective areas.

And then, we’ll hand you the microphone to ask questions about the issues that matter most to you, your family, business and community.

We start with a meet-and-mingle event with light refreshments at 5 p.m., and then discuss where 2023 could be headed. It’s a great way to start the new year – celebrating our communities and key leaders while also supporting local journalism.

It’s a free event, so, please invite your friends and family and register your guests on Eventbrite.

Eager to meet you at the Petaluma Community Center. And, as always, thanks for reading The Press Democrat.

Richard Green is the editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of its parent company, Sonoma Media Investments. Reach him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com