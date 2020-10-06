Joint Chiefs in isolation after Coast Guard admiral tests positive for coronavirus, Pentagon says

Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in isolation after the Coast Guard's No. 2 officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday in a statement.

Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the virus on Monday, said Cmdr. Scott McBride, a service spokesman. It is not clear where the admiral was infected, but his travels in recent days include attending a Sept. 27 event at the White House recognizing Gold Star military families and a meeting at the Pentagon on Friday with the military's top generals.

Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday that defense officials are aware of Ray's diagnosis and that he was at the Pentagon last week "for meetings with other senior military leaders."

Hoffman said some of the attendees were service chiefs and now in isolation. They include Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Charles Brown, the Air Force chief of staff, said two defense officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

"We are conducting additional contact tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission," Hoffman said. "Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning. No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time."

Hoffman said that there is no change to the readiness or capability of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Defense Department has been following public-health guidelines since April, including carrying out body temperature checks and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.