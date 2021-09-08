Jordan White recorded the D.C. police fatal shooting of An’Twan Gilmore. Here’s how it changed her

Jordan White was in a rush in the predawn hours of Aug. 25, so she kept driving, passing the flashing ambulance lights and the group of police officers surrounding a stopped car. Her 8-year-old twin daughters were in the back seat, but White couldn't shake the feeling that something wasn't right. She had to go back.

She made a U-turn, pulled out her phone and went live on Instagram.

"He won't get out the car," White, 30, says in the video while parked in the middle of Florida Avenue NE. "They about to shoot they ass."

Three minutes and 55 seconds into her video — at 3:08 a.m. — an officer fires 10 shots at the car as it speeds away, striking 27-year-old An'Twan Gilmore. At the sound of bullets, White drops her phone. "Oh, my God!" she says over and over again. The video went viral.

In a flash at that moment, White thought of Darnella Frazier's cellphone footage of George Floyd's murder and the ways bystander videos showing police using deadly force can bring accountability for officers and justice for victims and their families. She felt compelled to document whatever was happening, knowing from living in and around the District how quickly encounters with police can escalate, especially for Black people.

Now she, too, has joined this corps of traumatized citizens who have stopped to film police killing a friend, a relative, a stranger — thrusting instances of officer use of deadly force into public view and influencing people across the country who watch these videos on their cellphones.

It has been nearly two weeks since White trusted her instincts and started to film, and she can't stop thinking about it. When she sits down in her quiet apartment and closes her eyes, she can still hear the gunfire.

Others who recorded police using deadly force have talked about the trauma it inflicts upon them, the sleepless nights, the panic attacks, the overwhelming feeling of being in danger. A childhood friend has been sleeping over in White's two-bedroom apartment, afraid to leave her alone. Now, White said she wants to register to own a gun.

White soon learned that when she pulled up to the scene, Gilmore remained in his car because he was unresponsive, asleep or unconscious, authorities and official reports have alternatively described.

Police said officers who arrived on scene saw a gun in Gilmore's waistband as he was unresponsive in the driver's seat, but it's unclear if he ever removed it during the encounter or threatened officers. Gilmore's family is pressing for answers about what happened.

D.C. police released body-camera footage of the incident — a view that was obstructed by the firing officer's ballistic shield, making it difficult to see inside the car. But when paired with White's video from further away, those watching can see a fuller picture of what happened, the way police surrounded the car and the sounds of gunshots as the officer opened fire, fatally striking Gilmore as he drove away.

Police have not said what happened inside the car when police knocked on the window and Gilmore stirred awake.

They do not know why Sgt. Enis Jevric, who has been on the force nearly 14 years, fired his weapon. Jevric did not give a statement to detectives, as is his right while prosecutors review the shooting, and officials said he is on administrative leave. The police chief has described shooting at Gilmore's car as inconsistent with policies that generally prohibit firing at moving vehicles.

White's video documented the second shooting by D.C. police in about nine hours, sparking protests, demands to fire all officers who were present when Gilmore was fatally shot and more calls to overhaul policing. Since then, there have been two more fatal officer shootings.

White said she believes Gilmore never should have been shot. She felt connected to him as she witnessed his last moments. Though he was a stranger, she has since learned they had mutual friends.

She is reminded of her own police interactions, how they could have gone differently, and memories of the men in her life who were killed in the streets or incarcerated, like her father, and taken away from their families.

She's been thinking of all of the families she knows who endured relatives' killings, all the mothers she has heard crying, losing a piece of themselves with their child's death. Too often Black women, a grandmother, mother, aunt, sister, cousin, she said, are burdened with carrying a family through tragedy. She doesn't want that to happen to her girls.

She and her daughters joined protesters marching at Black Lives Matter Plaza last summer calling for racial justice and to defund the police. She has asked her daughters to write letters to Gilmore to express how they feel and to design shirts to wear to his funeral.