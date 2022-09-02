Josh Groban hosts online wine tasting to debut his fundraising Sonoma County pinot noir

Singer and actor Josh Groban is hosting an online tasting of his new Sonoma County grown and produced pinot noir on Sept. 9.

Made with local winemaker Ross Halleck, 2017 Find Your Light Pinot Noir was crafted from grapes grown on Sonoma Mountain’s Hass Vineyard and Russian River Valley’s The Farm Vineyard, and produced by Sebastopol’s Halleck Vineyard.

The singer and winemaker have previously collaborated on 2014-2106 vintages of the wine.

Sales from the $95 Find Your Light Pinot Noir will benefit Groban’s nonprofit Find Your Light Foundation, which advocates for and supports arts education to kids in underserved communities.

During the 5 p.m. Friday event, Groban and Halleck will taste their wine and share stories from their winemaking experience over Zoom.

People can tune into the event by purchasing any of the Find Your Light Pinot Noir packages at bit.ly/3ANmknN. A Zoom link will be sent to all purchasers the day before the event.

Attendees will not be able to talk to Groban, according to the winery.

The deadline to sign up is Monday at midnight.

For more information, go to halleckvineyard.com.