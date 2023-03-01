The room was split in half.

One side clapped and drummed the tables to the beat of the djembe drums. The other side did the same but at a different tempo to the kenkeni drum.

Together, the 40 students and staff joined in musical harmony Thursday led by African Soul International at Sonoma State University’s first Black Joy Fest.

On the last day of Black History Month, the gathering was designed to celebrate, bring together and uplift Black students who attend a predominantly white university, while also teaching about Black culture, said Tramaine Austin-Dillon, manager of the HUB cultural center, which organized the event.

Austin-Dillon said it is important to acknowledge Black history and culture every month, but he appreciates the dedicated time set aside to honor Black heritage.

Black students made up 2.8% of students at SSU in Fall 2021, according to the university’s most recent online statistics.

A large part of Tuesday’s event was centered on giving Black students and other students of color a space to express themselves, said Gerald Jones, the vice president of student affairs.

Black history is about joy, community, learning and celebration, Jones said.

“Higher education has traditionally not been open to communities of color and for the Black students,” Jones said. “So in building community and uplifting voices, hopefully our students get a sense of what Sonoma State University is ― that this is their campus, their university, and their home away from home, to be able to grow, learn and persist through graduation.“

At one table, Olivia Blades, 21, a senior studying psychology, handed out free prints of her artwork.

For Blades, the event was also an opportunity to showcase through art what blackness means to her: “Elegance, tranquillity, peace, love, beauty and style,” she said.

The gathering was inspired by the Black Joy parade in Oakland, an event that celebrates the Black experience and their contribution to history and culture, Blades said.

It’s an opportunity to spread the message that the Black story is not just one of slavery and pain, but also one of resistance, resilience and celebration, she said.

Tina Rogers, a multicultural arts educator at SSU, led an interactive art project in the corner, which allowed students to use paint pens on a large structure made of plastic wrap.

Having events like the Black Joy Fest is beneficial to encourage and inspire more artists of color to participate and feel comfortable in exploring the visual arts, Rogers said. “It’s all about bringing people together through conversation, movement and expression ― and it’s all about joy.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.