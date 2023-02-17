The thrumming beat of djembe drums filled the Polly Klaas Community Theater in Petaluma Thursday evening as part of an energetic Guinea West African music and dance celebration in honor of Black History Month.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IIzQp2gbwvg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Dancer, acrobat, singer and instrumentalist Maria Soumah accompanied the drummers on stage and taught some of the children in the crowd some of the dance movements that were part of a showcase of music, culture and folkloric tradition.

