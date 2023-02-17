Joyous and colorful West Africa drum performance comes to Polly Klaas Community Theater

A master drummer from Guinea West Africa set the tempo during a drum and dance performance at the Polly Klaas Community Theater marking Black History Month.|
February 17, 2023, 1:34PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The thrumming beat of djembe drums filled the Polly Klaas Community Theater in Petaluma Thursday evening as part of an energetic Guinea West African music and dance celebration in honor of Black History Month.

Dancer, acrobat, singer and instrumentalist Maria Soumah accompanied the drummers on stage and taught some of the children in the crowd some of the dance movements that were part of a showcase of music, culture and folkloric tradition.

For a list of other theater events go to pollyklaastheater.org.

