JP Morgan Chase remodeling former G’s General Store in Sonoma

The Spanish-tile roof of the former G’s General Store on West Napa Street is being ripped out as the store’s owner, JP Morgan Chase, prepares to find a new tenant for the property.

JP Morgan Chase, in order to remove the “structurally unsound” awning, had to prove it was unworthy of historical designation before moving forward with its retrofitting plan, according to city documents.

“We are making some structural improvements to the building for the safety of the community,” said Christina Dello Buono, JP Morgan Chase’s vice president of communications in Northern California. “We have no updates to share on a future tenant at this time.”

JP Morgan Chase bought the building in 2012, but it has seen its fair share of tenants over the years.

The founding date of the building remained a mystery in city documents, though an advertisement in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from 1979 suggested the construction date was engraved in one of the bricks in the “left corner of the building,” but this information has subsequently been covered by a layer of slumpstone bricks that now coat the building.

Documents first mention a wooden awning, which can be seen in a first photograph of the storefront in 1905, showing “a deep angled awning extended from slightly above the storefront windows to shade the sidewalk, supported by carved wood posts set at the curb,” according to planning documents.

Back then, the commercial space was split between a barber shop and Lewis & Cummings Butchers, with a smokehouse behind the store.

In 1922, a fire damaged the roof but was extinguished before destroying the building or spreading to neighboring structures, city documents said.

The current awning was introduced on the storefront in June 1957 as part of Plaza Market by contractor C.M. Peterson; two months after a neon sign was retrofitted for the store. In 1967, the store adopted a new sign: Sonoma Liquors.

It remained a liquor store for more than 60 years, operating for decades as Plaza Liquors under mother-and-son team Joey and John Gregory. In 2012, Christian and Rebecca Chotkowski added a tasting bar at 19 W. Napa St., and turned it into Proof’d, before being booted out of the space a year later by JP Morgan Chase.

“It wasn’t my business decision,” Christian Chotkowski told the Index-Tribune in 2013. “My landlord wants to sell the store – and they want to sell a vacant store.”

The small mercantile building then caught the eye of Virginia Hayes, a furniture and homewares buyer for Williams-Sonoma. Hayes became the new tenant for the store in November 2014 and named the store G’s in a nod to the general stores of her youth.

But the property now prepares for its next metamorphosis after Hayes last year moved on to a new venture.

“I am moving to Santa Barbara and opening a store in Montecito,” Hayes said in a December 2021 email. “I have been here for almost eight years and it is time for a change.”

