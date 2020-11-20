Juan Hernandez to step down as head of La Luz

After eight years at the helm of La Luz Center, the local Latinx-advocacy nonprofit, Juan Hernandez has announced he is stepping down as executive director.

La Luz provides family services, economic advancement opportunities and promotes community engagement in the Springs neighborhood of Sonoma.

Over the course of his tenure, Hernandez is credited with raising millions of dollars to help Sonoma Valley’s immigrant community and helping to build the advocacy organization’s new community center on Greger Street.

“I have so much gratitude for the years I’ve spent at La Luz,” Hernandez said in a press release announcing his resignation. “The organization is stronger than ever, both programmically and financially. I know it will continue to create opportunities and make an impact on the Latinx community in the Springs and beyond.

Hernandez plans to launch a new community development financial institution which will provide lending and investments for Latinx small businesses.

La Luz has begun a search for a new executive director and Hernandez is expected to stay on through the transition period.

La Luz was founded in 1985. Prior to Hernandez, the center’s executive director was Yvonne Hall and before her, Ellen LaBruce.

