Judge bars public release of video from Petaluma officer assault case

Body camera footage at the center of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to charge a former Petaluma police officer with assaulting a young Black woman last summer won’t be released before trial, a judge has ruled.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Gloria Rhynes did not explain her decision to bar public release of video, which could shed new light on an incident that prosecutors have characterized as a “petty abuse of power.”

The Argus-Courier, which had sought release of the footage, was barred from court proceedings Tuesday, as Rhynes made her decision after a private review of the video depicting a confrontation between former Petaluma police Sgt. Lance Novello and Elizabeth Cole. No members of the public were allowed to witness the proceedings.

The incident, which occurred in a hospital parking lot last July, at the height of the 2020 George Floyd protests, led to two misdemeanor charges for Novello and pushed the 19-year veteran of the Petaluma Police Department to retire.

Novello’s defense team sought to sequester body camera footage, arguing media coverage could jeopardize Novello’s chance at a fair trial. An email to Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell seeking clarity on whether prosecutors sought the video’s disclosure was not immediately returned.

“The Court appropriately just restricted the sharing and showing of video to court proceedings (which will be public) until the conclusion of the case. That is all we were asking for; to allow the process to happen in court,” Andrew Ganz, Novello’s San Francisco-based attorney, said in a statement Wednesday.

The judge’s decision comes a week after the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office for the first time offered its version of the incident, breaking in key areas with the story offered by Novello’s team.

Superior Court Judge Gloria Rhynes’ ruling on release of body camera footage. (TYLER SILVY/ARGUS-COURIER)

Cole had just been discharged from the hospital following a car crash, according to court records.

The documents, filed Sept. 20, describe an injured Cole, who was later diagnosed with a concussion, limping toward Novello with a pen and paper in her hand seeking Novello’s badge number after being twice denied. Novello, who had already told Cole to shut her mouth, puffed out his chest, stepped forward aggressively and knocked Cole off balance with his body, according to the narrative from the District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutors say three Petaluma police officers corroborated.

“The situation is one of power where an injured female is seeking the name of the man who told her to shut her mouth and (Novello) did not take kindly to a simple request,” according to the court filing.

Cole, who has so far declined interview requests in the case, did not respond to a message seeking comment on the latest court filings. Ganz referred broadly to the narrative offered by prosecutors as “various mischaracterizations” in an email.

“It is ironic that the DA charged a person for inadvertently bumping into another person, causing no harm whatsoever, and they are characterizing that as a petty abuse of power,” Ganz said.

An Oct. 13 court hearing related to Novello’s diversion request will determine whether the case proceeds to a planned Nov. 4 trial date. Rhynes, the judge, said her Tuesday order does not prohibit either party from introducing body camera footage as evidence in that hearing or at trial.

The footage could settle the dispute over the two vastly different narratives that have emerged over the incident, which took place at the height of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Novello’s legal team, citing medical records, say Cole passed out at the hospital due to alcohol consumption, purposefully hit her head on her hospital bed and accused hospital staff and police officers of mistreating her because she’s Black.

There is little mention of those allegations in the District Attorney’s Office filing, and prosecutors have not responded to requests to explain key discrepancies.

In their first public airing of the evidence they used to support charges against Novello, prosecutors laid out a timeline for the night of July 20, 2020.

Cole, a student at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus, was involved in a car crash shortly before 9 p.m. on South McDowell Boulevard in east Petaluma, prosecutors say. The crash caused extensive damage to the car, which belonged to Cole’s mother, according to court records. Cole was described alternately as frantic, shaken, scared, and suffering pain from the wreck, but she declined an ambulance ride. She left the scene with her mom, Karen Morris, after giving one officer a hug, according to prosecutors.