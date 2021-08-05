Judge delays start of inmate sentences as Sonoma County jail COVID outbreak reaches 41

A Sonoma County Judge has delayed the surrender dates of 93 people who were to serve time at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility this month until October in an effort to stem a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

The judge signed the order July 29, the same day officials from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office told The Press Democrat there were 31 positive cases among new inmates at the facility. On Tuesday, there were 34 positive cases, and seven inmates were awaiting test results after possible exposure, sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Valencia said.

The people affected by Judge Shelly Averill’s order were to begin their sentences on dates ranging from July 30 to Sept. 10. Averill delayed those start dates until October. The 93 adults must still report to the jail on their original surrender date in order to receive the extension.

Last week, Valencia said that virus was present mostly among those recently booked into the jail who are kept away from the other inmates while they undergo a 14-day observation period. However, on Wednesday, he said 27 of the inmates and detainees who tested positive are among the jail’s general population, but isolated to one housing unit.

That general-population housing unit has 76 inmates and is under lock down, Valencia said. None of the cases have required hospitalization, Valencia said, and Sheriff Mark Essick is working with Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and the health department to combat the outbreak.

“They’re still trying to pinpoint how it got in there,” Valencia said. Contact tracing is being handled by the Sonoma County Department of Health, agency spokesperson Matt Brown said.

Twelve jail staff remained quarantined from exposure to the virus, and the sheriff’s office has declined to say if any of them has tested positive.

The other cases among inmates are among intake-reception units that hold new jail arrivals.

Inmates are tested for the virus within four days of entering, and are kept in a single cell until they receive a negative test, Valencia said last week. They are then moved into group housing for another 14 days of observation before they enter the jail’s general population. Inmates who refuse to accept a test are quarantined alone for 14 days.

While housing units at the jail are isolated from each other, correctional officers move among the pods, and some inmates with jail jobs interact with inmates from other pods, Valencia said. He declined to say if any of the positive cases were among inmates who worked in the kitchen or in other jobs.

Through a letter and phone calls, four inmates or surrogates for them have contacted The Press Democrat since last week. One woman, who gave only a first name, said her boyfriend was a kitchen worker at the jail and had come down with the virus.

One recently released inmate, who asked not to be named out of fear he would receive undue attention from law enforcement, also said he knew kitchen workers who had tested positive for the virus.

A friend of another inmate, who said his friend worried about unfair jail discipline for speaking out, said after a Monday visit that his friend had also heard of kitchen workers testing positive. And in a letter sent sometime before his release, a fourth inmate, Zach Dillon, said he was a kitchen worker who had contracted the virus until his release on Aug. 1.

Sonoma County’s jail has so far averted some of the dire outbreaks seen among inmate populations nationally. To date, there has been no death or serious hospitalization of an inmate due to COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sonoma County Civil grand jury in a June report commended the Sheriff’s Office for a quick response to the coronavirus and “unprecedented cooperation” among the different parts of the county’s justice system.

The safety protections against COVID-19 came at a cost to inmate well-being, the grand jury found, as inmates were kept in their cells for 23 hours a day and outside visitation and educational programming was canceled. This spring, more than 90 inmates at the jail took part in a hunger strike seeking the restoration of in-person visits and jail programs such as work assignments that allow for broader social interaction.

Sonoma County’s public defender was not yet concerned about the outbreak, she said, because she trusted in the virus protocols the sheriff’s office has so far maintained through the pandemic.

“If I think somebody is in specific’s harm’s way and vulnerable we will take action,” public defender Kathleen Pozzi said. She worried more about her office’s clients in drug treatment centers and homeless shelters, she said.

The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus is driving Sonoma County’s case surge. The delta variant has had a heavy impact among populations with low vaccination rates, which include homeless and inmate populations.

Sam Jones Hall, Sonoma County’s largest shelter, has seen 112 of 156 shelter residents and three staff infected since early July, according to a city website on the outbreak. One shelter resident has died after being hospitalized with the virus during the outbreak.

The jail offers inmates vaccines against COVID-19, but does not require them of either inmates or staff. There have been 272 inmates inoculated with the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine since inoculations began early this year, according to the county health department. That figure likely indicates a low percentage of vaccinations inside the jail at any one time, as many jail inmates are there for short stays and are quickly replaced by newcomers.

Around 70% of Sonoma County’s overall population is fully vaccinated.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88