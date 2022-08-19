Judge denies former Steamer Landing camper’s request for restraining order against police

A district judge on Thursday denied a temporary restraining order requested by a former resident of a Petaluma homeless encampment who feared police harassment.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen denied Melody Thornton’s motion for the order, nearly two weeks after it was filed against the city of Petaluma and its police department. Thornton, who lived at the Steamer Landing Park encampment, had requested the order when she was forced to leave a shelter and return to living on the streets.

“Thornton did not describe the conduct by the Petaluma Police she believed to be ‘harassing,’” Chen indicated in his ruling.

The ruling comes amid a nearly yearlong battle between the city and people staying at the encampment, located off D Street near the Sonoma-Marin Area Regional Transit tracks.

On Aug. 12, Chen denied a request by a group of former Steamer Landing campers to hold police in contempt of court, after officers cleared the encampment June 13. That followed Chen’s lifting of a monthslong injunction that kept police from vacating the encampment as the city continued efforts to offer and secure shelter options for involved residents.

After the encampment was cleared, Thornton moved into a unit at Petaluma People’s Village, a 25-unit interim housing community run by Committee on the Shelterless that also offers counseling, job services and more to help residents achieve permanent housing. But, “due to repeated violations of the facility’s rules,” according to court records, Thornton was removed from her unit.

Thornton’s violations at the facility included causing safety hazards by leaving trash and belongings in walkways around her unit, having five cats when the community allowed only one pet and improperly disposing of cat litter, Committee on the Shelterless leaders said in court statements.

Committee on the Shelterless had made efforts to assist Thornton with access to shelter on seven separate occasions since 2017, Chen indicated in his ruling.

After Committee on the Shelterless rescinded Thornton’s spot in the People’s Village, Thornton said she was forced to go back to camping, which left her in fear of again being approached by police.

“Before I came to People’s Village, I was being harassed by Petaluma Police on an almost daily basis,” Thornton said in a statement filed with the court. “Now that I am back on the streets, I am fearful and concerned about future encounters with the Petaluma Police Department.”

Police said, prior to clearing the Steamer Landing encampment, officers would meet with the campers, including Thornton, and they would “attempt to advise each of the campers of the available services and shelter options.”

“Unfortunately, many of the campers appeared to perceive the officers’ outreach efforts as harassing and unwelcome,” said Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons.

Chen, however, found those outreach efforts did not equal harassment or cause “irreparable harm.”

