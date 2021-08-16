Judge denies request to halt Petaluma committee meetings as former member sues for reinstatement

A judge has denied Petaluma resident Stefan Perez’s initial request to halt the city’s committee on race and policing as he seeks reinstatement in federal court after his ouster last month.

Perez says his First Amendment rights were violated when city council members removed him from Petaluma’s Ad-Hoc Community Advisory Committee on July 12 amid accusations of racist and offensive behavior tied to his past social media posts.

And he sought to delay future meetings of the group, including a meeting Tuesday, while his lawsuit plays out in court. A Federal District Court judge struck a blow to that effort Friday, denying Perez’s initial request while leaving the door open for future delays.

District Judge Jon S. Tigar set an Aug. 25 hearing for further arguments related to the proposed injunction that could still derail remaining committee meetings.

Read the judge’s ruling here

In denying the request, which was sought ahead of any arguments from the city, Tigar said Perez’s month-long delay in seeking legal recourse hurt his case.

“Plaintiff’s unexplained delay in seeking relief undermines his claim that he will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of a TRO,” Tigar’s ruling read, in part. “Accordingly, the Court will set the matter for a hearing on Plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction, but will not issue an ex parte TRO.”

Tigar’s decision ensures Perez, 28, will be unable to rejoin the committee before its Tuesday meeting, and throws into question whether his federal complaint will succeed before the committee adjourns its final meeting Sept. 21.

Perez declined to comment on the pending legal matter, deferring to his San Francisco-based attorney D. Gill Sperlein.

“We’re pursuing legal action to have the city ordered to correct the Constitutional mistake they made,” Sperlein said in a phone interview last week.

Sperlein said in an email Monday following the judge’s decision that he expects the court will issue a ruling prior to the last scheduled Ad-Hoc Committee meeting.

Attorneys for the city of Petaluma declined to comment on the lawsuit last week, but in a court appearance Friday morning city-hired attorney Kevin Gilbert said Perez could still participate in upcoming meetings, albeit in a different role.

“It is a public meeting,” Gilbert said during a short case management conference Friday. “He’ll be able to participate. But he’ll just be there as a member of the community, not a committee member.”

Perez’s First Amendment lawsuit comes little more than a week after the city received a letter Aug. 2 from Sperlein demanding the city council reinstate Perez to his committee appointment by Monday. In the ultimatum, Sperlein threatened costly legal action if the city declined to acquiesce.

“This of course will result in significant financial expense to the city of Petaluma and its citizens,” Sperlein’s letter read, in part.

The letter prompted council members to duck into a closed session at the tail end of a late-night council meeting Aug. 2 to discuss the threat of litigation, but the council took no action on the matter.

Spurred by last summer’s sweeping Black Lives Matter movement, the Petaluma City Council created the 28-member committee earlier this year to address simmering concerns about racism and inequity in Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

Many who called for Perez’s ouster say his apparent views, as expressed in past social media posts, are antithetical to the committee’s work.

Read the Complaint Here

Calls for Perez’s removal from the committee started as the group prepared to meet for the second time in mid-May.

At the time, a Twitter user named Chad Loder, whose profile lists his location as Los Angeles, published a series of archived and screen-captured tweets from Perez’s Twitter account, which soon extended to local social media channels.

The posts included one published in late November 2017, in which Perez tweeted that Native American people “went back to hibernation until next year’s wave of viral ‘woke’ videos. #ColumbusDay2018.”

And in July 2018, Loder’s thread shows Perez tweeted: “Facebook and Twitter took out all the Nazi and Hitler GIFs dammit! #DontTreadOnMe.”

Perez, though, has previously characterized his posts as jokes, and denied allegations that he is a racist.

In the complaint, Sperlein calls the decision to remove Perez from the committee “unconstitutional retaliation” against him for “exercising his First Amendment right to free expression” in reference to his social media posts.

As posts about Perez began to circulate online, and anger among community members grew, city officials held two closed session meetings on the matter, council member Mike Healy said last month.

The city initially stood by Perez, publishing a statement alluding to protected speech, but city leaders reversed course last month, ultimately removing him in a 6-1 vote of the city council. Healy, who issued the lone dissenting vote, worried about the legal ramifications.

“I didn’t think we had a legally sufficient reason to fire him and I thought the resolution was a little bit too clever by not citing any reason whatsoever, when everyone knows what the real reason is - the social media posts,” Healy said at the time.

Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy contributed to this report.

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.