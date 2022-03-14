Judge gives Sonoma County prosecutors, PG&E another month to negotiate Kincade fire settlement

Judge Mark Urioste gave prosecutors from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office another month to negotiate an agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. over 30 criminal charges the county brought over the devastating 2019 Kincade fire.

The brief discussion in the Sonoma County Superior Court on Monday was the second time the parties have asked for and received an extension. Urioste scheduled a new court date for April 11.

Prosecutors told the judge the negotiations were progressing in a positive direction.

The judge had originally scheduled 15 days for a preliminary hearing to hear the prosecution’s case that PG&E was criminally responsible for the Kincade fire, which began Oct. 23, 2019 and scorched more than 77,000 acres, displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed 174 homes.

Sonoma County prosecutors are pursuing eight felony and 22 misdemeanor charges against California’s investor-owned electrical utility.

Prosecutors so far have only spent two days presenting evidence and questioning witnesses in open court, offering a brief window into their case that PG&E had been criminally negligent in leaving a disused segment of transmission line energized for 13 years, including the tower that ultimately started the fire.

PG&E has denied criminal culpability but has accepted a finding from Cal Fire that its line sparked the flames. The company pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and had pledged to fight them in court.

After the first two days, the hearing was paused for two weeks because of court scheduling. When the two sides returned to Urioste’s courtroom Feb. 22, it was to inform the judge they were nearing an agreement behind the scenes.

Among the charges is a novel attempt to prosecute the utility for environmental crimes by holding it accountable for the emission of ash, smoke and particulate matter.

Prosecutors have held up firefighters, adults and an unnamed minor as victims who suffered great bodily injury. In a brief filed Feb. 4, prosecutors announced they would present evidence of five victims who suffered respiratory and cardiac impacts from the wildfire smoke. Four victims were hospitalized and one died within months of the fire, the brief read.

