Judge lifts restraining order; county now allowed to begin clearing homeless camps along Joe Rodota Trail

A federal judge has vacated a restraining order that prohibited Sonoma County officials from clearing two homeless camps along Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for Northern California granted the restraining order Monday after it was requested by seven individuals who argued that the county had orchestrated an eviction without providing sufficient shelter options as federal law requires.

County officials disputed that characterization.

After a brief hearing Wednesday, Gilliam left his order in place and told County officials to come back Friday with more information.

Though he vacated the order late Friday, he did set another hearing for Aug. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.