Judge lifts restraining order; county now allowed to begin clearing homeless camps along Joe Rodota Trail
A federal judge has vacated a restraining order that prohibited Sonoma County officials from clearing two homeless camps along Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.
Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for Northern California granted the restraining order Monday after it was requested by seven individuals who argued that the county had orchestrated an eviction without providing sufficient shelter options as federal law requires.
County officials disputed that characterization.
After a brief hearing Wednesday, Gilliam left his order in place and told County officials to come back Friday with more information.
Though he vacated the order late Friday, he did set another hearing for Aug. 18.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Emma Murphy
County government, politics reporter
The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: