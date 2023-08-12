Judge limits Trump’s ability to share Jan. 6 evidence

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s prosecution on charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 election rejected his request on Friday to be able to speak broadly about evidence and witnesses — and warned Trump she would take necessary “measures” to keep him from intimidating witnesses or tainting potential jurors.

The caution from the judge, Tanya Chutkan, came during a 90-minute hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington to discuss the scope of a protective order over the discovery evidence in Trump’s case, a typically routine step in criminal matters. Later Friday, Chutkan imposed the order but agreed to a modification requested by the Trump legal team that it apply only to “sensitive” materials and not all evidence turned over to the defense.

She concluded the hearing with a blunt warning to Trump, and an unmistakable reference to a recent social media post in which he warned, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” — a statement his spokesperson later said was aimed at political opponents and not at people involved in the case.

“I do want to issue a general word of caution — I intend to ensure the orderly administration of justice in this case as I would in any other case, and even arguably ambiguous statements by the parties or their counsel,” she said, could be considered an attempt to “intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors,” triggering the court to take action.

“I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements in this case,” she added. “I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings.”

The hearing was the first major legal skirmish between prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith and the Trump legal team and involved a clash over the core issue that makes the case different than any other: Trump’s intention to make the criminal case the center of his presidential campaign and to publicly criticize some witnesses, including a political opponent, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Chutkan, in her first appearance as trial judge in the case, made it clear — within minutes of ascending the bench — that she intended to view Trump primarily as a defendant rather than a political figure, and suggested she sided with the government’s push for a speedy trial.

“Mr. Trump, like any other American,” has a right to free speech under the First Amendment, she said.

But that right, she added, “is not absolute.”

The judge dismissed the argument made by John Lauro, Trump’s defense lawyer, who complained that the protective order would put “a chill” over his client’s ability to defend himself in the 2024 campaign.

“He is a criminal defendant,” Chutkan said. “He is going to have restrictions like every other criminal defendant” — adding that she was not going to “allow him any greater or lesser latitude than any defendant in a criminal case.”

The judge described Trump’s candidacy as “a day job,” like any other defendant’s.

The hearing marked the first time that Trump’s legal team and Justice Department prosecutors appeared in front of Chutkan — an Obama appointee Trump and his allies began attacking soon after she was selected.

Chutkan repeatedly made it clear that she intended to hold Trump accountable for statements he made outside the courtroom that could potentially endanger witnesses or others involved in the case, reminding Lauro that the terms of Trump’s release precluded witness tampering and intimidation.

Witnesses, she said, “may not have the type of protections that he has.” She added, “I see the possibility for a lot of problems here.”

Thomas Windom, a lead prosecutor in the case, said Trump and his legal team have begun “to try the case in the media” and intended to use evidence “for political purposes.” He cited Lauro’s recent appearances on Sunday news shows this week.

Lauro, while saying Trump would abide by the court’s ruling, said that virtually any restraints on what Trump might say in public would impede his ability to conduct his campaign, and specifically raised the problem posed by Pence — who has spoken extensively about Trump’s actions on the stump.

These are “uncharted waters,” he said. “President Trump has the right to respond.”

The hearing came a day after Smith proposed a rapid schedule for the case, with a trial starting Jan. 2. Trump has argued that holding a trial during an election year is tantamount to political interference, and his lawyers have sought to delay the proceedings in Washington, as they have in the Florida documents case.